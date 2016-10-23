Tavares has 2 goals, assist to lead Islanders past Wild 6-3

John Tavares had two goals and an assist, Johnny Boychuk scored for the second straight game and the New York Islanders beat the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Sunday night.
Calvin de Haan, Alan Quine and Thomas Hickey also scored to help New York get its highest scoring total of the year and win for the third time in four home games after opening with two road losses. Thomas Greiss stopped 26 shots for his first win in two starts this season.
Islanders rookie Johnny Beauvillier had two assists, giving the 19-year-old at least a point in three straight games.
Zach Parise scored twice for Minnesota to top 300 goals for his career, and Nino Niederreiter also scored. Second-string goalie Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves.
