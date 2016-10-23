The Latest: Obama works for Democrats in tight Nevada races

The Latest on 2016 presidential race (all times EDT):
8 p.m.
President Barack Obama is telling Nevadans they've got the winning hand when it comes to this year's election.
The president is campaigning for presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto at a Las Vegas high school. "You've got black jack," Obama says of the Democratic candidates.
Masto, a former state attorney general, and Republican Rep. Joe Heck are vying to replace Democratic Sen. Harry Reid, who is retiring after serving out his fifth term.
Polls indicate that the presidential and Senate races in Nevada are extremely tight. Reid's seat is considered the only one Republicans could reasonably flip to their side this election. Outside groups have spent tens of millions of dollars trying to influence the outcome.
Obama is encouraging Nevadans to vote, saying "We can't afford the other guy."
---
7:25 p.m.
Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine says Puerto Rico would have a strong ally in the White House if Hillary Clinton wins on Election Day.
Speaking to supporters in Orlando, Florida, Kaine said Sunday he and Clinton take seriously Puerto Rico's financial problems and difficulties dealing with the Zika virus.
Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans have moved from the island to Central Florida, and the Clinton campaign has made a concerted effort to shore up support among them.
Kaine has been a key part of the Clinton campaign's outreach to Hispanic Americans and delivered part of his remarks Sunday in Spanish.
---
7:10 p.m.
Donald Trump is accusing the United States of "abandoning our friends" across Latin America as he campaigns in southwestern Florida.
The GOP nominee has embraced an "America First" approach to foreign policy and denounced nation building.
But at a rally in Naples, Florida, on Sunday evening, Trump is advocating for "standing up against the oppression of the Castro regime in Cuba and standing in solidarity with freedom-loving people in Venezuela."
He says that, "all across Latina America people are living in oppression" and claims the "Obama-Clinton administration has abandoned our friends in Latin America and delivered only poverty and joblessness for Hispanic Americans right here at home."
Trump had first expressed support for Obama's efforts to normalize relations with Cuba but has since threatened to rip up the deal unless certain conditions are met.
Trump is currently trailing Clinton by large margins with Hispanic voters.
---
7 p.m.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is citing hit musical "Hamilton" in making a pitch for working with Republicans on issues.
Speaking at a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sunday, Clinton noted that she had seen the show about the first Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton three times. She said it was a good reminder of how the founding fathers didn't always get along.
Clinton says, "Our founding fathers were not all friends. But they also finally got in a room and made decisions."
Clinton says that Washington is currently in gridlock, and "we need to get back in the room and we need to listen to each other."
---
6:45 p.m.
Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Kaine says data from early voting states suggest he and running mate Hillary Clinton are headed toward a "very big and historic win" on Election Day.
Kaine made the remarks in Orlando, Florida, where he is encouraging supporters to vote early.
Virginia's senator and former governor says doing so helps the Clinton campaign better gauge how it's doing.
Kaine held two rallies in Florida and is set to continue campaigning there Monday, when early voting starts in some parts of the Sunshine State.
Republican Donald Trump is also is campaigning in Florida on Sunday.
---
6:30 p.m.
Hillary Clinton is chalking up her lengthy list of policy proposals to her penchant for planning.
At a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, Clinton joked, "Maybe it's kind of a woman thing. We make lists. We make our lists, then we try to figure out what we're going to get done and cross it off."
Earlier in the day, at a church in Durham, Clinton said: "I've got plans for everything. You know how we women are."
Clinton likes to note that she's put all her plans in a book. She says it's called "Stronger Together" and she penned it with running mate Tim Kaine.
---
6 p.m.
Donald Trump says Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, is a "nasty guy."
Trump is criticizing Podesta following the disclosure by WikiLeaks of thousands of Podesta's personal emails that were hacked. Clinton's campaign has accused Russia of stealing the emails.
Trump's comment during the third debate that Clinton was a "nasty woman" went viral on social media. Women's rights groups called it an example of misogyny.
---
5:55 p.m.
Donald Trump says he believes he's doing better among female voters than with male voters.
Trump is speaking at a rally in Naples, Florida. He says he believes polls showing him struggling among women are "very inaccurate."
Trump says he wants to "set records" with his support from women. He says, "I hate to tell the men this, but if I could swap you out, I'd swap you out so fast."
The Republican nominee has struggled to win over female voters, particularly since audio emerged of him boasting about predatory behavior and a slew of women accused him of sexual assault. Trump has denied the allegations and has promised to sue the women.
---
4:45 p.m.
AT&T's $85.4 billion proposed purchase of Time Warner is facing skepticism from all sides in the presidential race.
Hillary Clinton's running mate, Tim Kaine, says he shares concerns about higher costs, fewer choices and worse service. He says more competition and less consolidation is generally helpful in the media industry.
Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon says Clinton believes that regulators should scrutinize the deal closely.
Donald Trump says he'd block the deal if elected. His campaign says in a statement Sunday that "new media conglomerate oligopolies" have too much control, intrude on Americans' personal lives and unduly influence politics.
---
4:05 p.m.
Hillary Clinton has a busy few weeks ahead. But she still wants to find time to watch the World Series.
Spokesman Brian Fallon says the Democratic presidential nominee — who grew up in the Chicago suburbs — has asked staff to make time for her to watch the Chicago Cubs play in the World Series.
Over the years, Clinton, who also served as a senator for New York, has expressed allegiance to the Cubs and the New York Yankees.
---
3:50 p.m.
Hillary Clinton is visiting an early voting location in North Carolina.
Clinton stopped outside Chavis Community Center in Raleigh Sunday afternoon where she posed for selfies with supporters and chatted briefly with them.
"Get everybody out to vote!" Clinton told people as they clapped and cheered.
Clinton was joined by actress Uzo Aduba, who appears on the television show "Orange is the New Black."
Early voting started in North Carolina on Thursday.
---
2:35 p.m.
Hillary Clinton is promoting down-ballot Democratic candidates in North Carolina.
Speaking at a rally in Raleigh, Clinton touted Deborah Ross, who is locked in a tight race with the state's incumbent Republican Sen. Richard Burr. She then took a shot at Burr, saying that "unlike her opponent, Deborah has never been afraid to stand up to Donald Trump."
Clinton has said she plans to spend the closing days of the race campaigning for Democrats in down-ballot races.
In Pennsylvania Saturday, she assailed Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, saying he too has refused to "stand up" to Trump.
---
2:10 p.m.
Hillary Clinton will campaign this week with First Lady Michelle Obama.
Campaign spokesman Brian Fallon says Clinton and Obama will appear together at a rally in Winston Salem, North Carolina, on Thursday.
Obama has become one of Clinton's most powerful surrogates. Fallon called Michelle Obama an "absolute rock star" on the campaign trail.
This will be their first joint appearance at a campaign rally.
---
1:15 p.m.
President Barack Obama is heading to Nevada to boost Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and help Democrats in their bid to retake control of the Senate.
Some of the president's recent trips have focused on competitive states with close Senate races. The Senate's top Democrat, Harry Reid, is retiring after serving out a fifth term, and Obama is trying to keep it in party hands.
He'll speak at a rally for Clinton and Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto at a Las Vegas-area high school. Her Senate opponent is Joe Heck, a congressman.
Obama has been trying to tie Republican candidates to GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump at every opportunity.
Heck says he can't support Trump; Democrats say that's just a political calculation.
---
1:05 p.m.
Tim Kaine is shrugging off any possibility that he could be embarrassed by leaked emails.
WikiLeaks has been taunting the Democratic vice presidential nominee on Twitter, saying it has a "surprise" in store for Kaine.
The group, which has been posting stolen emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign manager John Podesta, posted taunting tweets directed at Kaine on Thursday and again on Sunday.
Kaine has questioned the authenticity of WikiLeaks' releases and said the emails were hacked as are part of an effort by the Russian government to influence the presidential campaign.
In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Kaine said there's nothing in his life or emails he'd be "overly embarrassed about" and said he's determined not to be distracted.
---
1 p.m.
Hillary Clinton says the "love they neighbor" commandment in the Bible can be tough to follow sometimes. Speaking in North Carolina, a battleground state, Clinton noted her policy plans and pledged to "actually start interacting again with people we don't agree with."
Clinton was speaking to several hundred people gathered at Union Baptist Church in Durham. She was joined by a group of mothers who have lost children to gun violence or through contact with the police, including Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin.
Stressing her commitment to combat systemic racism, Clinton pledged to reform the criminal justice system, create jobs and provide better educational opportunities. She said that Donald Trump does not see the "vibrancy" in the black community.
Clinton had more campaign stops planned in North Carolina on Sunday.
--
11:45 a.m.
Tim Kaine has a new picture to hang up at the Naval Observatory if he and Hillary Clinton win on Election Day.
Pastor Marshall Mitchell of Salem Baptist Church of Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, gave Kaine a picture of Martin Luther King Jr.
In the picture, King is speaking from the same pulpit that Kaine used to address the congregation Sunday. Mitchell said he had taken the picture off his wall and wanted Kaine to hang it up at the Naval Observatory, the vice president's official residence.
Kaine appeared visibly touched by the gift. The Democratic vice presidential nominee, a Catholic, urged the congregation to vote and spoke about Clinton's long-held Christian faith.
The African-American church outside Philadelphia has previously hosted several civil rights leaders.
Comments