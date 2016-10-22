Ellison leads Ga. Southern to 22-19 win over New Mexico St.

Kevin Ellison threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns as Georgia Southern beat New Mexico State 22-19 on Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
Younghoe Koo, who made three field goals, has a school-record 13 straight for the season.
Georgia Southern picked up its first win on the final leg of a four-game road swing.
Trailing 12-9, Ellison hit Matt Breida from the 9 on the first play in the fourth to give the Eagles (4-3, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) a 15-12 lead. On their next possession Ellison, who had 117 rushing and 101 passing yards, threw a screen pass to Wesley Fields who raced to the end zone from the 42 to go ahead 22-12.
New Mexico State's (2-5, 1-3) Tyler Rogers, who threw for 250 yards, found Johnathan Boone in the end zone on a 32-yard pass play for the final score with 1:19 remaining. Georgia Southern recovered the ensuing onside kick.
