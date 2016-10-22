Sports

October 22, 2016 9:49 PM

Vancleave, Resurrection advance to state volleyball semifinals

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

Vancleave beat Germantown 25-18, 24-26, 12-25, 25-19, 15-13 in the second round of the Class II state volleyball playoffs on Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs (28-6) will play Lewisburg in the state semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m. at Millsaps College. Payton McKerchie led Vancleave with 13 kills, Cheyenne Strickland added 12 kills and 33 digs, Paige Davis had 30 assists, 25 service points and three aces.

Resurrection advances: The Lady Eagles beat Bassfield 25-7, 25-12, and 25-12 in the second round of the Class I state playoffs. Resurrection will play in the state semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday at Belhaven College.

