Sports

October 22, 2016 9:43 PM

N. Dakota beats Bemidji St. 5-4 for sweep

The Associated Press
GRAND FORKS, N.D.

North Dakota sophomore Brock Boeser continued his domination of Bemidji State on Saturday, scoring two goals as the Fighting Hawks beat the Beavers 5-4 in men's college hockey.

Boeser has scored eight goals in his last three games against Bemidji State. Zach Yon, Rhett Gardner and Shane Gersich also scored goals for UND (5-0-0).

For the fourth straight game, UND gave up the first goal of the game. Leo Fitzgerald scored for Bemidji State (4-2-0) at 2:53 of the first period.

But UND went up 5-1 before Bemidji State's Jay Dickman, Brendan Harms and Dillon Eichstadt scored in the third period.

North Dakota outshot the Beavers 33-29.

UND goalie Cam Johnson stopped 25 shots, while Michael Bitzer had 28 saves for Bemidji State.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

MGCCC celebrates rivalry win over PRCC

View more video

Sports Videos