George County falls short in 5A-6A Slow pitch Finals

The destiny continues for Neshoba Central, but it came in dramatic fashion.
Kaylee Routh’s walk off, three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 2 to lift the Lady Rockets past George County 18-17 to claim the MHSAA Class 6A/5A state championship at Freedom Ridge Park.
Neshoba Central won Game 1 12-1 to complete the best-of-3 series with a sweep. It’s the Lady Rockets (28-7) fourth straight Class 6A/5A state title, fifth state championship in a row and fifth state title in school history.
“Where we were in our order coming to bat I felt real good about us scoring runs,” said Neshoba Central coach Trae Embry. “For Kaylee what a way to end your slow pitch career with a walk off home run for state championship.”
With Neshoba Central leading 15-9 heading to the top of the seventh inning, George County (25-10) would score eight runs on nine hits to take a 17-15 lead heading to the bottom of seventh.
Alyssa Wilkinson had a lead off walk to start the bottom of seventh followed by a McKenzie Barnettt single and the second pitch Kaylee Routh she hit it out to right center field.
Routh, Barnett and Sindle Williams each had three hits to lead Neshoba Central offensively, while Hallie Billie had two hits including a two-run home run in the fifth to tie the game at 9. Tori Henderson and Tenly Grisham added two hits for the Lady Rockets.
“The seniors this year I’ve really stepped up and been leaders and made plays when we needed,” Embry said. “We’ve been through a lot this year and it’s just a testament to the girls of how hard they worked.”
Megan Morse had three hits and two runs scored to lead George County. Kaitlyn Passeau had a three-run home run that gave the Lady Rebels a 9-5 lead in the fifth inning.
“We’ve talked all year about not giving up and they fought hard to get back and take the lead,” said George County coach Keith Essary. “It sucks to lose on a walk off, but that’s a great Neshoba Central team. The best thing is we can learn the taste of it now losing in a state title series and build off that moving forward.”
Neshoba Central 12, George County 1: Hailey Williams had three hits, including two doubles and scored three runs to lead the Lady Rockets past the Lady Rebels in Game 1.
