Mississippi prep scores

Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Adams Christian 48, Simpson Aca. 27
Alcorn Central 47, New Site 16
Amory 48, Tishomingo County 0
Baldwyn 52, Walnut 8
Bassfield 61, Loyd Star 7
Biggersville 38, Houlka 12
Biloxi 38, George County 21
Booneville 34, Belmont 18
Brandon 31, Oak Grove 10
Brookhaven 24, West Jones 12
Calhoun Aca. 38, Strider Aca. 20
Calhoun City 44, Eupora 20
Central Holmes 22, Clinton Christian Academy 14
Charleston 42, Palmer 24
Cleveland 48, Raymond 22
Coahoma Co. 40, Coahoma AHS 6
Collins 38, St. Patrick 7
Columbia Aca. 60, Cathedral 26
Columbus 48, Olive Branch 35
Copiah Aca. def. Brookhaven Aca., forfeit
D’Iberville 20, Gulfport 17
Deer Creek School 28, Oak Hill Aca. 7
East Central 68, Bay 26
East Side 36, Yazoo County 20
East Webster 39, Bruce 6
Enterprise Clarke 44, Bay Springs 40
Falkner 44, Coffeeville 16
Florence 44, South Pike 6
Forrest Co. AHS 27, Sumrall 18
Franklin Academy 86, Humphreys Aca. 54
Franklin Co. 49, Wesson 33
Germantown 42, Lanier 0
Greenville Christian 48, Benton Academy 12
Greenwood 34, Shaw 8
Grenada 28, Holmes County Central 0
Hancock 38, Harrison Central 31
Hartfield Academy 17, Central Hinds Aca. 10
Hattiesburg 40, Gautier 7
Hazlehurst 38, Jefferson County 0
Heidelberg 42, Clarkdale 7
Heritage Aca. 38, Leake Aca. 10
Hernando 42, Horn Lake 27
Independence 44, North Panola 26
Indianola Aca. 36, Kirk Aca. 14
J.Z. George 13, Strayhorn 7
Jackson Prep 42, Magnolia Heights 6
Kemper County 40, Forest 26
Lafayette 17, Senatobia 14
Lake Cormorant 43, Center Hill 21
Laurel 49, South Jones 14
Lawrence County 62, Richland 13
Leake Central 21, Kosciusko 17
Lee Academy, Ark. 34, Tunica Academy 6
Lee Academy-Clarksdale 34, Bayou Aca. 7
Louisville 27, Houston 23
Lumberton 54, Mount Olive 6
Madison Central 23, Callaway 13
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 21, Washington School 14
Magee 46, Crystal Springs 16
Mantachie 54, H.W. Byers 14
Marshall Aca. 40, DeSoto, Ark. 7
Marvell Academy, Ark. 50, Delta Streets 14
McAdams 48, Ethel 46
McComb 51, North Pike 0
Mendenhall 38, Northeast Jones 29
Meridian 26, Petal 7
Mize 36, East Marion 32
Mooreville 21, South Pontotoc 15
Morton 42, McLaurin 0
Neshoba Central 17, Ridgeland 14
Nettleton 28, Hatley 21
New Albany 24, Rosa Fort 22
New Hope 55, Lewisburg 28
Newton 28, Union 26
Newton Co. Aca. 41, Sylva-Bay Aca. 20
North Delta 49, Fayette Academy, Tenn. 14
North Pontotoc 49, Aberdeen 12
Northwest Rankin 42, Greenville 6
Noxubee County 47, Caledonia 33
O’Bannon 28, Leland 12
Ocean Springs 21, St. Martin 20
Okolona 23, Winona 20
Oxford 27, Clarksdale 13
Park Place Christian Academy 62, Hebron Christian 0
Parklane Aca. 49, Hillcrest Christian 14
Pascagoula 31, Pearl River Central 20
Pass Christian 21, Vancleave 7
Pearl 57, Jim Hill 14
Philadelphia 31, Choctaw Central 19
Picayune 62, Long Beach 21
Pillow Aca. 37, Jackson Aca. 14
Pisgah 28, Scott Central 27
Pontotoc 40, Itawamba AHS 19
Poplarville 38, Purvis 6
Presbyterian Christian 49, East Rankin Aca. 10
Puckett 27, Pelahatchie 19
Quitman 28, Northeast Lauderdale 14
Raleigh 52, St. Andrew’s 20
Resurrection Catholic 56, Bogue Chitto 14
Ripley 34, Byhalia 2
Ruleville 12, Amanda Elzy 6
Sacred Heart 56, Richton 28
Shannon 26, Corinth 21
Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 22, Delta Aca. 12
Simmons 50, Broad Street 0
Smithville 54, Vardaman 30
South Panola 45, Southaven 7
Southeast Lauderdale 35, Choctaw County 29
St. Joseph-Greenville 46, Canton Aca. 0
St. Joseph-Madison 30, Lake 6
St. Stanislaus 41, Moss Point 7
Starkville 56, Murrah 8
Starkville Aca. 14, Winston Aca. 12
Stone 58, West Harrison 14
Stringer 39, Sebastopol 38
TCPS 27, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 6
Terry 21, Forest Hill 13
Tri-County Aca. 14, Manchester Aca. 3
Tupelo 33, DeSoto Central 13
Tylertown 49, Seminary 19
Velma Jackson 86, Humphreys 54
Vicksburg 34, Canton 26
Warren Central 50, Clinton 32
Water Valley 14, Holly Springs 6
Wayne Aca. 45, Columbus Christian 22
Wayne County 34, Provine 7
West Bolivar 20, South Delta 14
West Lauderdale 41, Newton County 21
West Lincoln 20, Enterprise Lincoln 13
West Lowndes 42, Hamilton 0
West Marion 48, Perry Central 14
West Point 48, Saltillo 6
West Tallahatchie 42, Ray Brooks 0
Wilkinson County 42, Port Gibson 12
Wilkinson County Christian Academy 52, Trinity Episcopal 49
Winona Christian 48, Carroll Aca. 12
