October 21, 2016 11:56 PM

Mississippi prep scores

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Adams Christian 48, Simpson Aca. 27

Alcorn Central 47, New Site 16

Amory 48, Tishomingo County 0

Baldwyn 52, Walnut 8

Bassfield 61, Loyd Star 7

Biggersville 38, Houlka 12

Biloxi 38, George County 21

Booneville 34, Belmont 18

Brandon 31, Oak Grove 10

Brookhaven 24, West Jones 12

Calhoun Aca. 38, Strider Aca. 20

Calhoun City 44, Eupora 20

Central Holmes 22, Clinton Christian Academy 14

Charleston 42, Palmer 24

Cleveland 48, Raymond 22

Coahoma Co. 40, Coahoma AHS 6

Collins 38, St. Patrick 7

Columbia Aca. 60, Cathedral 26

Columbus 48, Olive Branch 35

Copiah Aca. def. Brookhaven Aca., forfeit

D’Iberville 20, Gulfport 17

Deer Creek School 28, Oak Hill Aca. 7

East Central 68, Bay 26

East Side 36, Yazoo County 20

East Webster 39, Bruce 6

Enterprise Clarke 44, Bay Springs 40

Falkner 44, Coffeeville 16

Florence 44, South Pike 6

Forrest Co. AHS 27, Sumrall 18

Franklin Academy 86, Humphreys Aca. 54

Franklin Co. 49, Wesson 33

Germantown 42, Lanier 0

Greenville Christian 48, Benton Academy 12

Greenwood 34, Shaw 8

Grenada 28, Holmes County Central 0

Hancock 38, Harrison Central 31

Hartfield Academy 17, Central Hinds Aca. 10

Hattiesburg 40, Gautier 7

Hazlehurst 38, Jefferson County 0

Heidelberg 42, Clarkdale 7

Heritage Aca. 38, Leake Aca. 10

Hernando 42, Horn Lake 27

Independence 44, North Panola 26

Indianola Aca. 36, Kirk Aca. 14

J.Z. George 13, Strayhorn 7

Jackson Prep 42, Magnolia Heights 6

Kemper County 40, Forest 26

Lafayette 17, Senatobia 14

Lake Cormorant 43, Center Hill 21

Laurel 49, South Jones 14

Lawrence County 62, Richland 13

Leake Central 21, Kosciusko 17

Lee Academy, Ark. 34, Tunica Academy 6

Lee Academy-Clarksdale 34, Bayou Aca. 7

Louisville 27, Houston 23

Lumberton 54, Mount Olive 6

Madison Central 23, Callaway 13

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 21, Washington School 14

Magee 46, Crystal Springs 16

Mantachie 54, H.W. Byers 14

Marshall Aca. 40, DeSoto, Ark. 7

Marvell Academy, Ark. 50, Delta Streets 14

McAdams 48, Ethel 46

McComb 51, North Pike 0

Mendenhall 38, Northeast Jones 29

Meridian 26, Petal 7

Mize 36, East Marion 32

Mooreville 21, South Pontotoc 15

Morton 42, McLaurin 0

Neshoba Central 17, Ridgeland 14

Nettleton 28, Hatley 21

New Albany 24, Rosa Fort 22

New Hope 55, Lewisburg 28

Newton 28, Union 26

Newton Co. Aca. 41, Sylva-Bay Aca. 20

North Delta 49, Fayette Academy, Tenn. 14

North Pontotoc 49, Aberdeen 12

Northwest Rankin 42, Greenville 6

Noxubee County 47, Caledonia 33

O’Bannon 28, Leland 12

Ocean Springs 21, St. Martin 20

Okolona 23, Winona 20

Oxford 27, Clarksdale 13

Park Place Christian Academy 62, Hebron Christian 0

Parklane Aca. 49, Hillcrest Christian 14

Pascagoula 31, Pearl River Central 20

Pass Christian 21, Vancleave 7

Pearl 57, Jim Hill 14

Philadelphia 31, Choctaw Central 19

Picayune 62, Long Beach 21

Pillow Aca. 37, Jackson Aca. 14

Pisgah 28, Scott Central 27

Pontotoc 40, Itawamba AHS 19

Poplarville 38, Purvis 6

Presbyterian Christian 49, East Rankin Aca. 10

Puckett 27, Pelahatchie 19

Quitman 28, Northeast Lauderdale 14

Raleigh 52, St. Andrew’s 20

Resurrection Catholic 56, Bogue Chitto 14

Ripley 34, Byhalia 2

Ruleville 12, Amanda Elzy 6

Sacred Heart 56, Richton 28

Shannon 26, Corinth 21

Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 22, Delta Aca. 12

Simmons 50, Broad Street 0

Smithville 54, Vardaman 30

South Panola 45, Southaven 7

Southeast Lauderdale 35, Choctaw County 29

St. Joseph-Greenville 46, Canton Aca. 0

St. Joseph-Madison 30, Lake 6

St. Stanislaus 41, Moss Point 7

Starkville 56, Murrah 8

Starkville Aca. 14, Winston Aca. 12

Stone 58, West Harrison 14

Stringer 39, Sebastopol 38

TCPS 27, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 6

Terry 21, Forest Hill 13

Tri-County Aca. 14, Manchester Aca. 3

Tupelo 33, DeSoto Central 13

Tylertown 49, Seminary 19

Velma Jackson 86, Humphreys 54

Vicksburg 34, Canton 26

Warren Central 50, Clinton 32

Water Valley 14, Holly Springs 6

Wayne Aca. 45, Columbus Christian 22

Wayne County 34, Provine 7

West Bolivar 20, South Delta 14

West Lauderdale 41, Newton County 21

West Lincoln 20, Enterprise Lincoln 13

West Lowndes 42, Hamilton 0

West Marion 48, Perry Central 14

West Point 48, Saltillo 6

West Tallahatchie 42, Ray Brooks 0

Wilkinson County 42, Port Gibson 12

Wilkinson County Christian Academy 52, Trinity Episcopal 49

Winona Christian 48, Carroll Aca. 12

