St. Martin, Ocean Springs football matchup proves to be a nail-biter

Ocean Springs cornerback Ethan Ramsey tackles St. Martin wide receiver Isaac Williams after a first-down catch during the first quarter of their game at Joe Barlow Stadium in St. Martin on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Ocean Springs wide receiver Austin Williams makes a first-down catch against St. Martin's Blake Palmer during the second quarter of their game at Joe Barlow Stadium in St. Martin on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Ocean Springs running back Daveaunce Gaines runs through a tackle attempt by St. Martin defensive end Kelvin Chestang during the second quarter of their game at Joe Barlow Stadium in St. Martin on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Ocean Springs running back Daveaunce Gaines is tackled by St. Martin defensive end Kelvin Chestang during the second quarter of their game at Joe Barlow Stadium in St. Martin on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
St. Martin head football coach Eddie Whitehead talks to one of his players during the second quarter of their game against Ocean Springs at Joe Barlow Stadium in St. Martin on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Ocean Springs quarterback Malcolm MaGee hits a hole during the first quarter of their game against St. Martin at Joe Barlow Stadium in St. Martin on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Ocean Springs head football coach Ryan Ross talks to a referee during the first quarter of their game against St. Martin at Joe Barlow Stadium in St. Martin on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
St. Martin running back Ham McGee shakes a tackle by Ocean Springs' Brandon Smith during the first quarter of their game at Joe Barlow Stadium in St. Martin on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
Ocean Springs' David Carter grabs St. Martin running back Ham MaGee during the first quarter of their game at Joe Barlow Stadium in St. Martin on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
St. Martin's Quan Walley grabs Ocean Springs running back Daveaunce Gaines during the second quarter of their game at Joe Barlow Stadium in St. Martin on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
St. Martin quarterback Wayne Overman III eludes a tackle attempt by Ocean Springs' Caullin Lewis during the first quarter of their game at Joe Barlow Stadium in St. Martin on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.
