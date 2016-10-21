Gulfport, D'Iberville rumble on the football field

Gulfport's Jalen Knight loses grip on the ball after it is knocked from his grasp by D'Iberville's D. J. Polk at Milner Stadium, Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
D'Iberville running back Micah Booker scores a touchdown for the Warriors against Gulfport at Milner Stadium, Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
Gulfport quarterback Cleveland Ford throws a pass over D'Iberville's Chris Clayton at Milner Stadium, Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
Gulfport quarterback Cleveland Ford rushes for a first down against D'Iberville at Milner Stadium, Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
Gulfport - ankle tackle of Gulfport's Ta'Quoris Newsome at Milner Stadium, Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
Gulfport kick returners Larozzo Shugart and Jalen Knight each go for the ball during game against D'Iberville at Milner Stadium, Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
Gulfport running back Ta'Quoris Newsome breaks toward the outside against D'Iberville at Milner Stadium, Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
Gulfport's Jalen Knight gashes the D'Iberville defense for a long gain after catching a short pass at Milner Stadium, Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
D'Iberville running back Micah Booker scores a touchdown for the Warriors against Gulfport at Milner Stadium, Friday Oct. 21, 2017 at Milner Stadium.
D'Iberville's D. J. Polk strips Gulfport's Jalen Knight of the ball at Milner Stadium, Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
Gulfport's Cain Sudduth puts the Admirals on the board against D'Iberville at Milner Stadium, Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
Gulfport's Jalen Knight reaches for his fumble as D'Iberville's D. J. Polk keeps him from making a recovery at Milner Stadium, Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
D'Iberville's Chris Clayton sacks Gulfport quarterback Rhodes Walker at Milner Stadium, Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
Gulfport quarterback Rhodes Walker looks for an open receiver against D'Iberville at Milner Stadium, Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
Gulfport receiver Sean Daniels catches a pass against D'Iberville to put the Admirals in scoring position at Milner Stadium, Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
Gulfport's Bryson Brewer and D'Iberville's D. J. Polk battle for an overthrown pass at Milner Stadium, Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
Gulfport running back Larozzo Shugart looks for running room against D'Iberville at Milner Stadium, Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
A pass bounces away from Gulfport's Bryson Brewer and D'Iberville's D. J. Polk at Milner Stadium, Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
D'Iberville's D. J. Polk and Gulfport's Bryson Brewer each go for the ball at Milner Stadium, Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
D'Iberville running back Micah Booker cuts against the grain as Gulfport's Chad Crenshaw blocks the way at Milner Stadium, Friday Oct. 21, 2017.
