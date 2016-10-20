Jonathan Holder will speak at Ohr-O’Keefe Museum

Former Gulfport and current New York Yankee pitcher Jonathan Holder will speak at noon Friday at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi.
Holder will discuss his playing career at the “Our Love Affair with Baseball” series. The $10 luncheon includes admission to the multimedia exhibit.
The former Sun Herald pitcher of the year was a standout closer at Mississippi State before being drafted by the New York Yankees in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft.
After Holder went 5-1 and posted a 1.65 ERA with 101 strikeouts at three different levels between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A, the Yankees promoted Holder to the major leagues on Sept. 2. His first major league strikeout came against Orioles CF Adam Jones, striking him out on three pitches after quickly going ahead 0-2.
