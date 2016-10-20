Jackson State unsettled at quarterback, travels to Texas Southern

Uncertainty at quarterback could keep Jackson State from making a SWAC championship run.
Junior Jarin Morikawa could start Saturday when the Tigers (2-4, 2-2 SWAC) play Texas Southern at 2 p.m.
Morikawa threw for 133 yards and a touchdown last week, when he replaced an ineffective Brent Lyles in Jackson State’s 28-24 loss to Southern University.
Morikawa has playing experience. He threw for 633 yards and five touchdowns in four starts last season. This season, a broken left hand sidelined him for the Tigers’ first five games.
Jackson State coach Tony Hughes told reporters after the Southern University game the team re-evaluates each position every week.
Delta State at Valdosta State 1 p.m.: Former Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College running back Chris Robinson has become a dangerous playmaker. He scored a school-record tying six touchdowns against West Florida. For the season, he has rushed for 692 yards with 16 touchdowns. With quarterback Tyler Sullivan, the Statesmen (4-3, 3-2 GSC) have one of the top offenses in Division II.
Grambling at Mississippi Valley State, 2 p.m.: The winless Delta Devils (0-7, 0-5 SWAC) continue to struggle defensively. In a 56-24 loss at Alabama State last week, Valley allowed 558 yards. The Hornets ran for 346 yards. With Grambling coming to Itta Bena for homecoming, the struggles will continue.
Mississippi College at West Georgia, 1 p.m.: The Choctaws (2-5, 0-5) will be hard-pressed to land their first Gulf South Conference victory since 1995. West Georgia was the preseason favorite to win the conference and challenge for a Division II national title. MC, though, came close last week, losing to Valdosta State 42-41 on a missed extra point.
Washington (Mo.) University at Millsaps, 1 p.m.: Running back Taz Watson has emerged as a big-play threat for the Majors (2-4, 1-2 Southern Athletic Association). He gained 144 yards in a 41-28 win over Birmingham-Southern.
Belhaven at Louisiana College, 6 p.m.: The Blazers (1-5) must win their remaining games to finish with a .500 record and they must improve their run defense, which allowed 281 yards against McMurry.
