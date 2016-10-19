Sports

October 19, 2016 8:42 PM

FC Dallas midfielder Mauro Diaz out with torn Achilles

The Associated Press
FRISCO, Texas

FC Dallas midfielder Mauro Diaz will miss the playoffs with a torn left Achilles tendon, a significant setback for the MLS-leading club with one game left in the regular season.

Diaz had surgery Wednesday, three days after he was injured in the 89th minute of a 2-1 home victory against Seattle.

The 25-year-old Argentine led FC Dallas with a career-high 13 assists and had five goals. Diaz had three game-winning goals and seven game-winning assists. He also had career highs in games (27) and minutes (2,149).

FC Dallas (17-8-8) has 59 points, two better than Colorado and five ahead of the Eastern Conference-leading New York Red Bulls. FC Dallas finishes the regular season at the LA Galaxy on Sunday.

