Bach says no need to expand 4-party talks on Tokyo 2020 cost

IOC President Thomas Bach on Wednesday rejected calls to expand four-party talks aimed at reducing the costs of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Bach said negotiations between the International Olympic Committee, Tokyo organizers, the city government and Japan's central government should result in cost reductions.
Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike had suggested including international and national sports federations in the four-party talks but Bach said the makeup of the group has been agreed.
A Tokyo government panel set up by Koike said the cost of the Olympics could exceed $30 billion — four times the initial estimate — unless drastic cuts are made.
Koike also said she expects the Tokyo metropolitan government to lead the talks.
