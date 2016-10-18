NHL Capsules

Taylor Hall made his new fans in New Jersey very happy with two power-play goals in a 4:11 span in the second period and the Devils posted their first win, a 2-1 decision over the road-weary and penalty-plagued Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.
Cory Schneider had 23 saves and forced the Ducks' Chris Wagner to lose control of the puck on a second-period penalty shot as New Jersey snapped a five-game losing streak against Anaheim in its home opener.
Sami Vatanen scored on a power play for Anaheim, which is 0-3-1 in its five-game trip to start the season. John Gibson made 26 saves for Ducks, who played shorthanded seven times.
Hall, the former No. 1 overall draft pick who was acquired in a major trade with Edmonton in late June, tied the game at 1-all, putting the rebound of a shot by Mike Cammalleri into an open net at 12:35.
SHARKS 3, ISLANDERS 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored with 2:11 left to lift the Sharks to a victory over the Islanders.
Melker Karlsson and Tomas Hertl also scored to help the Sharks win for the third time in four games. Joe Thornton and Brent Burns had two assists each, giving both five on the season. Aaron Dell stopped 21 shots to win his NHL debut.
On the tiebreaking goal, Thornton sent a pass into the slot and Pavelski deflected it in. It gave Pavelski his fifth point in two games after he had a goal and three assists in the Sharks' 7-4 loss to the New York Rangers on Monday.
The Islanders trailed 1-0 after getting outplayed in the first period, but picked it up in the second and took the lead with two goals 2:10 apart in the middle of the period.
Capitals 3, Avalanche 0
WASHINGTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored twice and Alex Ovechkin picked up his first goal of the season, helping the Capitals beat the Avalanche.
Ovechkin and Oshie each scored on the power play to end Washington's man-advantage scoring drought, and the Avalanche lost for the first time under new coach Jared Bednar. Goaltender Semyon Varlamov was sharp in stopping 37 of 40 shots behind Colorado teammates who were noticeably tired playing the second half of a back-to-back and their third game in four days.
Washington backup Philipp Grubauer only needed 18 saves for his first career shutout because Washington had the puck for most of the game.
The Capitals entered the game 0 for 8 on the power play and lacking production from the first line, but those problems went away in quick succession.
STARS 2, PREDATORS 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Spezza scored midway through the third period to give the Stars a win over the Predators.
Adam Cracknell added his second goal of the season for Dallas, and Kari Lehtonen made 27 saves.
Mike Fisher scored for Nashville early in the second period to tie it 1-1. The Predators have lost two straight.
Spezza's tiebreaking goal came 9:15 into the third. Antoine Roussel had the puck in the right corner and sent it out front, where Spezza was able get his stick on it and tip it past goaltender Pekka Rinne.
Rinne made 35 saves.
SENATORS 7, COYOTES 4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tom Pyatt, Mark Stone and Chris Kelly had a goal and an assist each as the Senators defeated the Coyotes in front of a sparse crowd of 11,061 at Canadian Tire Centre.
Bobby Ryan, Zack Smith, Kyle Turris and Erik Karlsson, into an empty net, also scored for the Senators, who have won three of four. Mike Hoffman had three assists and Craig Anderson made 31 saves.
Jordan Martincook scored twice, including his second at 18:43 just 30 seconds after Turris gave the Senators a 6-3 lead.
Tobias Rieder and Oliver Eckman-Larson had the other goals for the Coyotes
Arizona lost the services of starting goalie Mike Smith seven minutes into the third period when he suffered an injury to his left leg during a scramble in front of the net.
LIGHTNING 4, PANTHERS 3, SO
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored the game-winning goal in the sixth round of a shootout, and the Lightning beat the Panthers.
Point's goal came three rounds after it seemed Tampa Bay had won the shootout 1-0.
After Jonathan Drouin scored for the Lightning in the third round, Vincent Trocheck appeared to fan on his initial shot before sending the puck into the net. It was called no goal on the ice but the ruling was overturned after a video review, tying the shootout at 1.
Lightning star Steven Stamkos forced overtime when he lifted a shot from along the goal line over James Reimer with 5.5 seconds left in the third period.
Michael Matheson scored his first NHL goal at 15:52 of the third to give Florida a 3-2 advantage.
WILD 6, KINGS 3
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Erik Haula and Jason Pominville scored for Minnesota and assisted on the other's first-period goal, fueling the Wild for a victory over Los Angeles that triggered an early exit for Kings goalie Jeff Zatkoff.
After Charlie Coyle, Mikko Koivu and Teemu Pulkkinen tacked on scores for the Wild, Kings coach Darryl Sutter pulled Zatkoff for Peter Budaj during the second intermission. Zatkoff stopped 11 shots, taking his third straight loss since replacing star Jonathan Quick just 20 minutes into the season opener last week.
Tanner Pearson had two goals, both assisted by Jeff Carter, and Anze Kopitar also scored in the third period for the Kings, but Jared Spurgeon's end-to-end empty-net fling from the far corner put the bow on a banner night for the Wild.
CANADIENS 4, PENGUINS 0
MONTREAL (AP) — David Desharnais scored twice and Al Montoya made 36 saves as the Canadiens won their home opener, over the Penguins.
Off-season signing Alexander Radulov got his first goal as a Canadien — with Montoya picking up an assist — while Max Pacioretty also scored for Montreal, which has started the season 2-0-1. Montoya, signed from the Florida Panthers this summer, picked up his sixth career shutout.
The Penguins, coming off an overtime loss at home Monday night, played their first road game of the season.
While the ailing Carey Price got a huge ovation from the Bell Centre crowd in pre-game introductions, his replacement Montoya was spectacular in goal as Pittsburgh outshot the Canadiens 36-32.
BLACKHAWKS 7, FLYERS 4
CHICAGO (AP) — Marian Hossa scored his 500th career goal, Artem Anisimov snapped a third-period tie with his first score of the season and the Blackhawks beat the Flyers.
Hossa's power-play goal chased Michal Neuvirth and gave Chicago a 4-0 lead, but Philadelphia responded with four goals in a 5 1/2-minute span overlapping the second and third periods. Wayne Simmonds, who hit the left post on two different shots, tied it at 4 on the power play at 3:49 of the third.
The Flyers had all the momentum before Artemi Panarin stepped up for the Blackhawks in his best game so far this season. The Calder Trophy winner found a wide-open Anisimov for the tiebreaking goal at 10:24, and then finished off a 2-on-1 with Patrick Kane, beating Steve Mason for a 6-4 lead with 3:57 to go.
Panarin also scored on the power play during Chicago's three-goal first. The Russian winger was kept off the scoresheet during the Blackhawks' first three games.
Comments