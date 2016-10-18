Hockey is returning to South Mississippi — at the youth level

Hockey is returning to South Mississippi this fall.
South Mississippi Youth Hockey has announced its plans for a fall season for ages 4 and up, with the puck dropping Nov. 8 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
An equipment swap, meet the coaches and registration will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Coliseum on Oct. 27. The program includes skating and hockey instruction as well as scrimmages and games with USA Hockey certified coaches. Players from beginners to experienced skaters are welcome, as are volunteers and coaches.
For more information visit HockeySouth.org or email HockeySouthOffice@gmail.com.
