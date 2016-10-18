Who Dat say they going to Kansas City with the Saints?

The New Orleans Saints turned the tables on their super fan, hyping him up during an interview on “Good Morning America.”
Jarrius Robertson, the 14-year-old who is battling chronic liver disease, is an ardent Saints fan. He met several players when they visited Oschner Children’s Hospital last year while he was a patient there.
He is currently on the waiting list for a liver transplant, according to “Good Morning America.”
Since then, he’s been invited to practices and games, which is where he was Sunday when a video was taken of Jarrius telling Carolina Panthers they could not dance in ‘his’ end zone.
Because of the viral video, he was asked to fly to New York, where he was interviewed on GMA on Tuesday.
But the Saints went one better. On Tuesday, the team made Jarrius an honorary Saint and will take him and his dad, Jordy, with them on the team plane this weekend to Kansas City, where he will serve as the social media reporter for the team.
Coach Sean Payton, quarterback Drew Brees and defensive end Cam Jordan made the announcement from the team’s training facility in Metairie, with Jarrius in New York. GMA shared the video on their Twitter feed.
Here’s how you can help Jarrius Robertson and others by becoming an organ donor.
