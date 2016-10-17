Baylor officials address Big 12 board of directors

Baylor officials addressed the Big 12 board of directors Monday as the school works to move forward and implement changes in the aftermath of claims it mishandled sexual assault cases for several years.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Baylor interim president David Garland, along with the schools' general counsel and new athletic director, took part in the half-hour presentation.
Bowlsby wouldn't get into details about what was said in the private session. But he said the Baylor trio responded to questions, and "it was good."
The session came less than two weeks after Patty Crawford resigned as Baylor's Title IX coordinator, claiming that top campus leaders undermined her efforts to investigate sexual assault claims.
At least eight women have joined a civil rights lawsuit against the school.
