Drunken LSU fan accused of assaulting emergency room staff

Authorities say a drunken Mandeville man who was taken from the Louisiana State University football game in an ambulance assaulted three emergency room workers.
Multiple media outlets report that 20-year-old Michael Curry was arrested Saturday on charges of battery of emergency room personnel after being brought from LSU's game against Southern Miss to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.
Investigators say Curry hit one employee in the back of the head repeatedly with his fists after she asked him for a urine sample. Another worker said Curry pushed her when she tried to intervene, and a third employee says she was kicked and punch in the ambulance while parked after arriving at the hospital.
It's unclear whether Curry has an attorney.
