Weekend Sports in Brief

OLYMPICS
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The 15-year-old daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay was fatally shot in the neck, authorities and the athlete's agent said, and police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting.
Trinity Gay died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, the coroner's office for Fayette County said in a statement. The athlete's agent, Mark Wetmore, confirmed in a text message to The Associated Press that Gay's daughter had died.
Police on Sunday evening announced that Dvonta Middlebrooks, 21, was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A statement said investigators determined that Middlebrooks was in the parking lot and fired multiple shots at the time of the incident.
Another man questioned by police has not been charged.
PRO FOOTBALL
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Dennis Byrd, the former NFL defensive lineman whose career was ended by neck injury, was killed in a car accident. He was 51.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Byrd was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Oklahoma 88 north of Claremore.
The Tulsa World first reported Byrd's death. He starred at Tulsa before playing for the New York Jets
The highway patrol said the crash happened about 11:15 a.m. between Oologah and Claremore. It said a 17-year-old Claremore youth driving a 2000 Ford Explorer northbound on Oklahoma 88 veered into the oncoming lane, striking the 2004 Hummer H2 that Byrd was driving.
Byrd was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 17-year-old driver and a 12-year-old passenger in Byrd's vehicle were taken in critical condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — A Texas school district says a high school student has died after competing in a swim meet.
The Fort Bend Independent School District says in a statement that the Clements High School student experienced a medical emergency after competing in the event Saturday morning at a natatorium in Sugar Land, about 20 miles southwest of Houston.
School district staff called 911 and provided assistance at the scene until paramedics arrived to take the student to the hospital, where the student died.
The district called the death an "unimaginable tragedy." Crisis teams will be available at schools in the district when classes resume Tuesday.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fred Slaughter, who helped UCLA win its first NCAA basketball championship as a senior under coach John Wooden in 1964, has died. He was 74.
The school announced Saturday that Slaughter died Oct. 6 at his home in Santa Monica. No cause of death was given.
He was the Bruins' starting center from 1962-64. They were 30-0 in 1963-64, the school's first undefeated season that culminated in the first of Wooden's record 10 NCAA titles. Slaughter averaged 7.9 points and 8.1 rebounds that season.
TENNIS
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Serena Williams will miss the season-ending WTA Finals for the second year in a row, citing a right shoulder injury.
The WTA announced Williams' withdrawal from the tournament a week before play begins next Sunday in Singapore, releasing a video from the 22-time Grand Slam singles champion.
Williams says she is "really, really bummed" to skip the event, but adds that her doctor "insists that I stay home and heal" her shoulder.
Adds the 35-year-old American: "It's been a really tough year for me."
She hasn't played since losing to Karolina Pliskova in the U.S. Open semifinals in early September, a defeat that resulted in Williams ceding the No. 1 ranking to Angelique Kerber after a 3½-year stay at the top.
Williams played in only eight tournaments in 2016, winning two of them, including Wimbledon in July.
Comments