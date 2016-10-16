Paul Millsap, Tim Hardaway Jr. lead Hawks past Magic

Paul Millsap and Tim Hardaway Jr. each scored 19 points to help the visiting Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 105-98 on Sunday night in an exhibition game.
Millsap made 7 of 12 shots and had nine rebounds and seven assists for the Hawks (3-2).
Serge Ibaka scored 25 points and Evan Fournier added 22 for the Magic (1-4)
HAWKS: Thabo Sefolosha scored 15 points and made 3 of 4 3-pointers. ... The Hawks shot just 40.9 percent from the field but made 23 of 27 free throws. ... Rookie Taurean Prince scored 13 points in 27 minutes.
MAGIC: Ibaka, in a more significant offensive role in Orlando after having played with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City, made 9 of 15 shots. He scored 19 points against Indiana on Friday. ... Bismack Biyombo had 19 rebounds. ... Orlando made just 12 of 24 free throws. Biyombo connected on just 3 of 10.
UP NEXT: The Hawks host New Orleans on Tuesday. The Magic play at the Heat on Tuesday.
