St. Stanislaus captures Class 1 South State swimming title

St. Stanislaus won the Class 1 South State Swimming Championship on Saturday at the Biloxi Natatorium. St. Patrick, Vancleave and Pass Christian finished third, fourth and fifth.
The Rockachaws were led by individual winners John Prikasky (200-yard free) and Alexander Fuller (50-yard free).
Biloxi finished second behind Oak Grove in Class 2 boys, and Ocean Springs was fourth.
Our Lady Academy was second behind St. Andrews in Class 1 girls, followed by St. Patrick and Vancleave. Picayune and Ocean Springs finished second and third in Class 2 girls.
Several coast swimmers won multiple individual titles.
Girls: Vancleave’s Chandler Cait (50-yard free, 100-yard free), Ocean Springs’ Gabrielle Ivey (200-yard free, 100 yard back), St. Patrick’s Laurie Pisciotta (50-yard free, 100-yard breast).
Here are the other individual winners: St. Patrick’s Christian McKee (200-yard IM), Ocean Springs’ Cassidy Beeding (Girls 200-yard IM), Picayune’s Amber Bounds (Girls’ 100-yard free), Biloxi’s Stephen Jones (200-yard IM), Picayune’s Kamryn Clymer (girls 5- yard Free), St. Patrick’s Sam Hewes (100-yard free) and St. Patrick’s Jeanne Torp (girls 100-yard back).
The state swimming meet will be Oct. 29 in Tupelo.
