Team Hughes sweeps Boxing competition in Vancleave

Team Hughes Boxing Club took first place in team competition two weeks ago at Vancleave’s Conrad Mallette Arena.
They won all six matches in a event was hosted by the East Central Boxing club. Participants from Mississippi, Florida, Louisiana and Alabama competed.
“My guys trained hard and made me very proud” Coach Keith Hughes said in a press release. “It was a great family event and we had a good time. I enjoyed watching my guys in action”
Here are the Team Hughes Boxing Club winners and their weight classes:
▪ Augustine Lopez, 8 years old, 60 pounds.
▪ Wendell Rivera, 9 years old, 60 pounds.
▪ Danny Lewis, 21, 165 pounds.
▪ Brian Soto, 17, 143 pounds.
▪ Abe Darnell, 17, 158 pounds.
▪ Christopher Polk, heavyweight.
