NFL's 6th Sunday to kick off with Brady back home

The NFL's sixth Sunday kicks off with nine early games, although the best matchups don't start until later in the afternoon.
The national audience will probably be most interested in the surprising Cowboys at Green Bay and the Falcons at Seattle, both 4:25 p.m. kickoffs.
The early games feature Tom Brady's return to Foxborough, where the Patriots will face the Bengals. Other early games are Eagles at Washington, Pittsburgh at Miami, Jacksonville at Chicago, the Browns at Tennessee, the Ravens at the Giants, the Rams in Detroit, Carolina at New Orleans and the 49ers in Buffalo, where Colin Kaepernick will get his first start.
The other late-afternoon game in Kansas City at the Raiders, while the Colts travel to Houston for the prime-time matchup.
Comments