Soccer fans clash with police in Poland

Soccer fans in Poland clashed on Sunday with police after being denied entry to a match between two rival teams in the city of Lodz.
Police arrested more than 20 people. There were no reports of injuries.
The clashes took place ahead of an afternoon match between LKS Lodz and Widzew Lodz. The game went ahead and ended 2-2.
Police had banned Widzew fans from entering the LKS stadium for security reasons, prompting a group of about 300 to protest in the city center. After a police appeal to go home, some fans instead headed to the stadium and threw bottles, firecrackers and flares in the direction of police.
Lodz police said that officers then used batons, tear gas and stun grenades on the fans.
The clashes followed similar violence a day before in the city of Katowice.
Comments