2-time overall champ Veith postpones comeback from injury

Two-time overall World Cup champion Anna Veith is skipping the season-opening giant slalom in Soelden next Saturday.
Known as Fenninger before getting married earlier this year, she missed last season to recover from knee surgery. Veith says on her Facebook page she "feels that I need more time. Racing like I wish to do is not possible yet."
She says "I do everything to return to the World Cup very soon."
Veith won the overall title in 2014 and again in 2015, but damaged her right knee in a training crash a year ago.
The Olympic super-G champion has won four gold medals and eight in total at Olympics and world championships.
Comments