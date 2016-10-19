Thailand's Pavit wins Macau Open in playoff

Pavit Tangkamolprasert of Thailand won the Macau Open on Sunday, prevailing over India's Anirban Lahiri in a playoff.
Pavit birdied the final hole of regulation for a 7-under-par 64 to finish tied with Lahiri (65) at 16-under 268 at the Macau Golf and Country Club.
The 27-year-old Thai then sealed the win with another birdie on the par-5 18th after Lahiri found the water hazard with his second shot and finished with a bogey.
Taiwan's Chan Shih-chang shot a 65 to finish tied for third with co-overnight leader Chikkarangappa S. of India, who had a 68. Both finished three shots off the pace.
Ian Poulter, who led after the first round, finished tied for 28th after a 73.
