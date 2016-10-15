Kolbe, Illinois St. hold off Southern Illinois, 31-28

Jake Kolbe threw three touchdown passes, James Robinson ran for 122 yards and a score and Illinois State held on to beat Southern Illinois 31-28 on Saturday night.
Sean Slattery kicked a career-long-tying 50-yard field goal with 12:45 to play.
Kolbe hit Christian Gibbs for a 51-yard score and connected with Anthony Warrum for a 38-yard TD in the third quarter and Illinois State (3-4, 1-3 Missouri Valley) took a 28-21 lead into the fourth.
Slattery's kick made it a 10-point game and each team had three three-and-outs before Southern Illinois (2-4, 0-3) used a nine-play, 80-yard touchdown drive — capped by Josh Straughan's 35-yard pass to Darrell James — to make it 31-28 with 1:19 left.
Illinois State recovered an onside kick and bled the final 77 seconds off the clock.
Straughan completed 28 of 46 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for the Salukis.
