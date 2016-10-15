Northern Arizona rolls past Idaho State 52-7

Blake Kemp threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns, two to Emmanuel Butler, to lead Northern Arizona to a 52-7 win over Idaho State on Saturday night.
Northern Arizona (3-3, 2-2 Big Sky) never trailed, getting a 9-yard touchdown run from Delshawn McClellon in its opening possession after Jake Thomas intercepted Idaho State's Tanner Gueller to set up the four-play scoring drive. McClellon also had a 22-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.
William Morehand had a 47-yard touchdown catch from Kemp, and Hunter Correll connected with Hunter Burton in the fourth quarter for another 47-yard touchdown. Kelepi Fifita had a 23-yard fumble return for a TD and Griffin Roehler had a 32-yard field goal.
Idaho State (2-4, 1-2) got its only score midway through the fourth quarter with a 57-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Gueller to his brother Mitch Gueller. Tanner Gueller finished 21 of 40 for 230 yards passing and an interception.
