NHL Capsules

Phil Kessel's power-play goal in the second-period stood as the winner in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.
Ian Cole and Conor Sheary also scored for the Penguins, who have won four straight home games against Anaheim and are 6-1 in their last seven games overall against the Ducks. Marc-Andre Fleury made 33 saves.
Chris Kunitz got his 200th assist with the Penguins in his 500th game with the team. Kunitz, who was acquired from Anaheim in 2009, became the 18th player and fifth active to play 500 games with Pittsburgh.
Corey Perry scored his first of the season and 13th goal in 14 games against Pittsburgh. Cam Fowler scored on the power play for the Ducks, who haven't won in Pittsburgh in more than four years.
Jonathan Bernier stopped 42 shots in his debut with the Ducks.
CAPITALS 2, ISLANDERS 1
WASHIGNTON (AP) — Fourth-line grinder Daniel Winnik scored two goals and Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby made 21 saves as Washington beat New York in its home opener.
Winnik's fifth career multi-goal game helped the defending Presidents' Trophy winners bounce back from a season-opening loss at Pittsburgh and earn their first victory. Two of those have come with the Capitals, a good sign as they hope to get more depth scoring.
Ryan Strome scored a power-play goal for the Islanders, who have no points through two games after losing to the New York Rangers on Thursday. Backup goaltender Thomas Greiss stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced in his first start.
SHARKS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mikkel Boedker and Joel Ward scored for an early lead and Patrick Marleau had a power-play goal, leading San Jose over Columbus.
Martin Jones made 26 saves for San Jose, which beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in its season opener Wednesday.
Zach Werenski and Josh Anderson each got his first goal for Columbus, which has lost its first two games this season.
Boedker scored 9:22 into the first period when a dump-in play by Logan Couture led to a tricky rebound off goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. The puck was deflected to Boedker, who buried it over Bobrovsky's left shoulder.
BLUES 3, RANGERS 2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist, Carter Hutton stopped 33 shots and St. Louis beat New York.
Tarasenko has three goals in three games for the undefeated Blues after netting 40 last season.
St. Louis has begun the season with three straight wins for the fourth time. St. Louis also started 3-0-0 in 1969-70, 1993-94 and 2013-14.
Hutton got his first win and made several tough saves in his first game with St. Louis. He signed to a two-year, $2.25 million free agent contract on July 1 to back up Jake Allen.
The Rangers outshot St. Louis 35-18, with New York's Henrik Lundqvist making 15 saves.
Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers. Paul Statsny and Alex Pietrangelo also had goals for St. Louis.
PANTHERS 4, RED WINGS 1
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Colton Sceviour scored his first goal for Florida and Aleksander Barkov added his second of the season.
Sceviour signed with the Panthers as a free agent in July.
Vincent Trocheck and Jonathan Marchessault also scored goals for Florida and Marchessault recorded two assists. Jaromir Jagr also had an assist.
Barkov's goal made it 3-1 with 2:22 left and Marchessault added an empty-netter about a minute later. The Panthers won their second straight and the Red Wings fall to 0-2.
Darren Helm scored for Detroit while Petr Mrazek stopped 34 shots for the Red Wings.
Roberto Luongo had 21 saves for the Panthers.
MAPLE LEAFS 4, BRUINS 1
TORONTO (AP) — Rookies Mitch Marner and Connor Brown scored, helping Toronto roll over Boston for its first win of the season.
James van Riemsdyk and Milan Michalek also scored for the Maple Leafs, while Frederik Andersen made 24 saves for his first win with Toronto.
Anton Khudobin allowed four goals on 20 shots for Boston. David Pastrnak scored his third goal in two games this season.
One of six rookies in Toronto's lineup, Brown opened the scoring with his second career goal just over 2 minutes into the first. The 22-year-old Toronto native pounced on Matt Hunwick's point shot that caromed off a pile of bodies in front of Khudobin, shooting it high for the 1-0 lead.
LIGHTNING 3, DEVILS 2
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Valtteri Filppula scored the go-ahead goal on a nifty redirection early in the third period and Tampa Bay beat New Jersey.
Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who have opened the season with two comeback wins after trailing by two early on in both games.
The Devils got goals from Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac. New Jersey lost its season opener 2-1 in overtime Thursday night at Florida.
Filppula was positioned in the slot and had his thigh-high deflection of Jason Garrison's shot elude Cory Schneider at 5:43. Rookie Brayden Point also assisted on the goal to get his first NHL point.
WILD 4, JETS 3
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Eric Staal and Chris Stewart each got their first goal with Minnesota since being acquired in the offseason, helping the Wild overcome a two-goal deficit.
Stewart scored to start the comeback and assisted on Matt Dumba's power-play goal that tied it, then Staal made it 3-2 as the Wild erased the 2-0 deficit with a three-goal second period.
Devan Dubnyk made 14 saves for Minnesota, which is now 14-0-2 in its home openers at the Xcel Energy Center. Jonas Brodin added a goal for the Wild.
Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler and Mark Schiefele scored for Winnipeg. Michael Hutchinson stopped 27 shots for the Jets.
SENATORS 4, CANADIENS 3
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored the winner in the shootout to lift Ottawa over Montreal.
Tom Pyatt, Ryan Dzingel and Zack Smith scored in regulation for the Senators, who have won two straight to open the season. Craig Anderson made 21 saves.
Jeff Petry scored twice and Artturi Lehkonen got his first NHL goal for the Canadiens. Al Montoya stopped 35 shots.
Pyatt tied the score 3-3 off a great pass from Dzingel to beat Montoya stick side with 2:33 remaining in the third period.
Dzingel and Smith scored in the first period to put the Senators up 2-0. Petry's power-play goal late in the second got the Canadiens on the scoreboard. Lehkonen tied it early in the third and Petry's second put Montreal at the 9-minute mark.
