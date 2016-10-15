Alabama Prep Scores

A.L. Johnson 50, McIntosh 0
Abbeville Christian Academy 56, Crenshaw Christian Academy 13
Addison 37, Hubbard 20
Albertville 41, Fort Payne 14
Alexandria 36, Guntersville 25
Aliceville 48, Greene County 12
American Christian Academy 42, Midfield 6
Andalusia 35, W.S. Neal 8
Arab 67, Douglas 6
Ariton 54, Abbeville 46
Auburn 38, Smiths Station 7
Austin 24, Muscle Shoals 21
Autauga Academy 49, Clarke Prep 0
B.C. Rain 24, Baldwin County 21
B.T. Washington 44, Greenville 37
Beauregard 54, Cleburne County 14
Berry 32, Marion County 20
Bessemer Academy 42, Glenwood 18
Bessemer City 35, Paul Bryant 14
Bibb County 19, West Blocton 0
Billingsley 41, Thorsby 7
Bob Jones 51, Grissom 6
Brantley 57, Florala 0
Briarwood Christian 43, Shelby County 21
Brooks 63, St. John Paul II Catholic 13
Calera 42, Sumter Central High School 32
Carroll-Ozark 45, Escambia County 0
Catholic-Montgomery 46, Bullock County 28
Cedar Bluff 41, Jacksonville Christian 12
Central - Clay County 49, Sylacauga 34
Central-Phenix City 59, Lee-Montgomery 28
Central-Tuscaloosa 24, Marbury 20
Chambers Academy 50, Sparta Academy 6
Charles Henderson 28, Rehobeth 0
Chelsea 63, Chilton County 35
Cherokee County 57, Ashville 22
Citronelle 50, Williamson 26
Clements 35, East Lawrence 20
Colbert County 49, Lexington 6
Coosa Christian 21, Gaylesville 18
Corner 34, Springville 24
Cornerstone Christian 22, Macon-East 19
Cottonwood 34, Barbour County 20
Cullman 56, Southside-Gadsden 35
Daleville 48, Straughn 37
Daphne 28, Blount 18
Davidson 50, Jackson 49
Decatur 41, Hartselle 29
Decatur Heritage 42, Sumiton Christian 20
Deshler 41, Danville 14
Dothan 34, Stanhope Elmore 23
Elba 50, Luverne 15
Elmore County 49, Holtville 21
Enterprise 42, Demopolis 0
Escambia Academy 39, Lighthouse Christian, Fla. 0
Etowah 56, Crossville 21
Eufaula 55, Headland 14
Evangel Christian Academy 48, Coosa Valley Academy 25
Faith Academy 37, Wilcox Central 12
Falkville 47, Winston County 14
Flomaton 29, Excel 0
Florence 54, Columbia 20
Fort Dale Academy def. Monroe Academy, forfeit
Fruitdale 68, J.F. Shields 0
Fyffe 62, Section 0
G.W. Long 30, Samson 21
Gadsden 62, Sparkman 27
Gardendale 34, Pinson Valley 31
Gaston 53, Westbrook Christian 10
Georgiana 57, Pleasant Home 3
Geraldine 42, New Hope 28
Gordo 56, Montevallo 21
Greensboro 32, Oak Grove 0
Hackleburg 34, Vina 12
Hale County 52, Sipsey Valley 38
Haleyville 42, Dora 6
Handley 50, Dadeville 13
Hatton 26, Phil Campbell 20
Hayden 50, Fairview 40
Hazel Green 20, Athens 7
Helena 35, Benjamin Russell 24
Hewitt-Trussville 49, Huntsville 26
Hillcrest 61, Brookwood 14
Hillcrest-Evergreen 48, Cottage Hill 30
Hokes Bluff 35, Anniston 6
Homewood 27, Shades Valley 21
Hoover 38, Vestavia Hills 7
Horseshoe Bend 7, Fayetteville 0
Houston County 55, Kinston 14
Ider 47, Asbury 27
Isabella 42, Notasulga 14
Jackson Academy 21, Pickens Academy 20
Jacksonville 60, White Plains 20
James Clemens 21, Buckhorn 7
Jeff Davis 41, Prattville 29
Keith 34, R.C. Hatch 22
LaFayette 68, Ranburne 7
Lakeside School 70, Kingwood Christian 34
Lamar County 24, Sheffield 19
Lanett 56, Woodland 13
Lauderdale County 37, Colbert Heights 14
Lawrence County 42, Lee-Huntsville 20
Lee-Scott Academy 62, Springwood School 28
LeFlore 30, Robertsdale 20
Leroy 38, Chickasaw 29
Linden 56, Marengo 22
Loachapoka 27, Highland Home 12
Locust Fork 49, Hanceville 35
Lowndes Academy 15, South Montgomery County Academy 2
Lynn 33, Shoals Christian 26
Madison Academy 49, North Jackson 7
Madison County 44, Sardis 18
Mae Jemison 54, Ardmore 28
Maplesville 55, Autaugaville 0
Marengo Academy 35, Evangel Christian School 19
Mary Montgomery 28, Foley 14
McAdory 38, Selma 14
McGill-Toolen 42, Baker 7
McKenzie 27, Red Level 12
Meek 62, Southeastern 45
Minor 54, Clay-Chalkville 28
Mobile Christian 36, Clarke County 21
Montgomery Academy 39, Central Coosa 22
Mortimer Jordan 34, Curry 6
Mountain Brook 41, Oak Mountain 27
Munford 45, Childersburg 12
Murphy 24, Fairhope 22
New Brockton 49, Goshen 27
Northside 49, Holt 8
Northside Methodist 28, Morgan Academy 6
Oakman 54, Carbon Hill 16
Opelika 38, Wetumpka 37
Opp 55, Geneva 23
Oxford 37, Pell City 3
Park Crossing 13, Sidney Lanier 10
Patrician Academy 52, Sumter Academy 13
Pickens County 50, Hubbertville 37
Piedmont 45, Ohatchee 35
Pike County 34, Beulah 7
Pike Liberal Arts 45, Hooper Academy 0
Pisgah 20, North Sand Mountain 14
Prattville Christian Academy 33, B.B. Comer 14
Ragland 55, Donoho 31
Ramsay 48, John Carroll Catholic 14
Randolph County 61, Weaver 41
Randolph School 56, DAR 21
Red Bay 30, Sulligent 29
Reeltown 40, Vincent 15
Russellville 35, East Limestone 14
Saks 27, Oneonta 24
Sand Rock 34, Collinsville 0
Satsuma 36, Monroe County 12
Scottsboro 56, Boaz 14
Slocomb 34, Houston Academy 8
South Choctaw Academy 33, Southern Academy 20
South Lamar 49, Brilliant 7
Southern Choctaw 48, Choctaw County 16
Southside-Selma 44, Central-Hayneville 16
Spain Park 35, Tuscaloosa County 0
Spring Garden 45, Holy Spirit 0
St. Clair County 39, Moody 35
St. James 40, Dale County 7
Susan Moore 35, Vinemont 21
Sweet Water 41, Millry 6
Sylvania 20, Plainview 0
T.R. Miller 28, Bayside Academy 23
Talladega County Central 52, Appalachian 13
Tallassee 26, Leeds 13
Tanner 50, Cold Springs 21
Tarrant 21, Cleveland 20
Theodore 25, Alma Bryant 3
Thomasville 42, UMS-Wright 30
Thompson 13, Huffman 7
Trinity Presbyterian 20, Ashford 7
Tuscaloosa Academy 43, Edgewood Academy 0
Valley 27, Talladega 25
Verbena 50, Francis Marion 15
Vigor 38, St. Paul’s 35
Wadley 36, Winterboro 0
Walter Wellborn 35, Glencoe 28
Washington County 75, Saint Luke’s Episcopal 54
Waterloo 29, Phillips-Bear Creek 20
Wenonah 33, Fairfield 7
West Limestone 56, Central-Florence 32
West Morgan 22, Elkmont 15
West Point 50, Good Hope 6
Wicksburg 29, Providence Christian 14
Wilcox Academy 32, North River Christian Academy 6
Wilson 48, Priceville 7
Winfield 44, Fayette County 38, 2OT
Woodville 20, Valley Head 8
Zion Chapel 56, Calhoun 22
