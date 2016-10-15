Sports

October 15, 2016 12:19 AM

Alabama Prep Scores

By The Associated Press

A.L. Johnson 50, McIntosh 0

Abbeville Christian Academy 56, Crenshaw Christian Academy 13

Addison 37, Hubbard 20

Albertville 41, Fort Payne 14

Alexandria 36, Guntersville 25

Aliceville 48, Greene County 12

American Christian Academy 42, Midfield 6

Andalusia 35, W.S. Neal 8

Arab 67, Douglas 6

Ariton 54, Abbeville 46

Auburn 38, Smiths Station 7

Austin 24, Muscle Shoals 21

Autauga Academy 49, Clarke Prep 0

B.C. Rain 24, Baldwin County 21

B.T. Washington 44, Greenville 37

Beauregard 54, Cleburne County 14

Berry 32, Marion County 20

Bessemer Academy 42, Glenwood 18

Bessemer City 35, Paul Bryant 14

Bibb County 19, West Blocton 0

Billingsley 41, Thorsby 7

Bob Jones 51, Grissom 6

Brantley 57, Florala 0

Briarwood Christian 43, Shelby County 21

Brooks 63, St. John Paul II Catholic 13

Calera 42, Sumter Central High School 32

Carroll-Ozark 45, Escambia County 0

Catholic-Montgomery 46, Bullock County 28

Cedar Bluff 41, Jacksonville Christian 12

Central - Clay County 49, Sylacauga 34

Central-Phenix City 59, Lee-Montgomery 28

Central-Tuscaloosa 24, Marbury 20

Chambers Academy 50, Sparta Academy 6

Charles Henderson 28, Rehobeth 0

Chelsea 63, Chilton County 35

Cherokee County 57, Ashville 22

Citronelle 50, Williamson 26

Clements 35, East Lawrence 20

Colbert County 49, Lexington 6

Coosa Christian 21, Gaylesville 18

Corner 34, Springville 24

Cornerstone Christian 22, Macon-East 19

Cottonwood 34, Barbour County 20

Cullman 56, Southside-Gadsden 35

Daleville 48, Straughn 37

Daphne 28, Blount 18

Davidson 50, Jackson 49

Decatur 41, Hartselle 29

Decatur Heritage 42, Sumiton Christian 20

Deshler 41, Danville 14

Dothan 34, Stanhope Elmore 23

Elba 50, Luverne 15

Elmore County 49, Holtville 21

Enterprise 42, Demopolis 0

Escambia Academy 39, Lighthouse Christian, Fla. 0

Etowah 56, Crossville 21

Eufaula 55, Headland 14

Evangel Christian Academy 48, Coosa Valley Academy 25

Faith Academy 37, Wilcox Central 12

Falkville 47, Winston County 14

Flomaton 29, Excel 0

Florence 54, Columbia 20

Fort Dale Academy def. Monroe Academy, forfeit

Fruitdale 68, J.F. Shields 0

Fyffe 62, Section 0

G.W. Long 30, Samson 21

Gadsden 62, Sparkman 27

Gardendale 34, Pinson Valley 31

Gaston 53, Westbrook Christian 10

Georgiana 57, Pleasant Home 3

Geraldine 42, New Hope 28

Gordo 56, Montevallo 21

Greensboro 32, Oak Grove 0

Hackleburg 34, Vina 12

Hale County 52, Sipsey Valley 38

Haleyville 42, Dora 6

Handley 50, Dadeville 13

Hatton 26, Phil Campbell 20

Hayden 50, Fairview 40

Hazel Green 20, Athens 7

Helena 35, Benjamin Russell 24

Hewitt-Trussville 49, Huntsville 26

Hillcrest 61, Brookwood 14

Hillcrest-Evergreen 48, Cottage Hill 30

Hokes Bluff 35, Anniston 6

Homewood 27, Shades Valley 21

Hoover 38, Vestavia Hills 7

Horseshoe Bend 7, Fayetteville 0

Houston County 55, Kinston 14

Ider 47, Asbury 27

Isabella 42, Notasulga 14

Jackson Academy 21, Pickens Academy 20

Jacksonville 60, White Plains 20

James Clemens 21, Buckhorn 7

Jeff Davis 41, Prattville 29

Keith 34, R.C. Hatch 22

LaFayette 68, Ranburne 7

Lakeside School 70, Kingwood Christian 34

Lamar County 24, Sheffield 19

Lanett 56, Woodland 13

Lauderdale County 37, Colbert Heights 14

Lawrence County 42, Lee-Huntsville 20

Lee-Scott Academy 62, Springwood School 28

LeFlore 30, Robertsdale 20

Leroy 38, Chickasaw 29

Linden 56, Marengo 22

Loachapoka 27, Highland Home 12

Locust Fork 49, Hanceville 35

Lowndes Academy 15, South Montgomery County Academy 2

Lynn 33, Shoals Christian 26

Madison Academy 49, North Jackson 7

Madison County 44, Sardis 18

Mae Jemison 54, Ardmore 28

Maplesville 55, Autaugaville 0

Marengo Academy 35, Evangel Christian School 19

Mary Montgomery 28, Foley 14

McAdory 38, Selma 14

McGill-Toolen 42, Baker 7

McKenzie 27, Red Level 12

Meek 62, Southeastern 45

Minor 54, Clay-Chalkville 28

Mobile Christian 36, Clarke County 21

Montgomery Academy 39, Central Coosa 22

Mortimer Jordan 34, Curry 6

Mountain Brook 41, Oak Mountain 27

Munford 45, Childersburg 12

Murphy 24, Fairhope 22

New Brockton 49, Goshen 27

Northside 49, Holt 8

Northside Methodist 28, Morgan Academy 6

Oakman 54, Carbon Hill 16

Opelika 38, Wetumpka 37

Opp 55, Geneva 23

Oxford 37, Pell City 3

Park Crossing 13, Sidney Lanier 10

Patrician Academy 52, Sumter Academy 13

Pickens County 50, Hubbertville 37

Piedmont 45, Ohatchee 35

Pike County 34, Beulah 7

Pike Liberal Arts 45, Hooper Academy 0

Pisgah 20, North Sand Mountain 14

Prattville Christian Academy 33, B.B. Comer 14

Ragland 55, Donoho 31

Ramsay 48, John Carroll Catholic 14

Randolph County 61, Weaver 41

Randolph School 56, DAR 21

Red Bay 30, Sulligent 29

Reeltown 40, Vincent 15

Russellville 35, East Limestone 14

Saks 27, Oneonta 24

Sand Rock 34, Collinsville 0

Satsuma 36, Monroe County 12

Scottsboro 56, Boaz 14

Slocomb 34, Houston Academy 8

South Choctaw Academy 33, Southern Academy 20

South Lamar 49, Brilliant 7

Southern Choctaw 48, Choctaw County 16

Southside-Selma 44, Central-Hayneville 16

Spain Park 35, Tuscaloosa County 0

Spring Garden 45, Holy Spirit 0

St. Clair County 39, Moody 35

St. James 40, Dale County 7

Susan Moore 35, Vinemont 21

Sweet Water 41, Millry 6

Sylvania 20, Plainview 0

T.R. Miller 28, Bayside Academy 23

Talladega County Central 52, Appalachian 13

Tallassee 26, Leeds 13

Tanner 50, Cold Springs 21

Tarrant 21, Cleveland 20

Theodore 25, Alma Bryant 3

Thomasville 42, UMS-Wright 30

Thompson 13, Huffman 7

Trinity Presbyterian 20, Ashford 7

Tuscaloosa Academy 43, Edgewood Academy 0

Valley 27, Talladega 25

Verbena 50, Francis Marion 15

Vigor 38, St. Paul’s 35

Wadley 36, Winterboro 0

Walter Wellborn 35, Glencoe 28

Washington County 75, Saint Luke’s Episcopal 54

Waterloo 29, Phillips-Bear Creek 20

Wenonah 33, Fairfield 7

West Limestone 56, Central-Florence 32

West Morgan 22, Elkmont 15

West Point 50, Good Hope 6

Wicksburg 29, Providence Christian 14

Wilcox Academy 32, North River Christian Academy 6

Wilson 48, Priceville 7

Winfield 44, Fayette County 38, 2OT

Woodville 20, Valley Head 8

Zion Chapel 56, Calhoun 22

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

SSC QB Myles Brennan talks latest record

View more video

Sports Videos