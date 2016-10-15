Sports

October 15, 2016 12:16 AM

Mississippi Prep Scores

The Associated Press

Adams Christian 44, East Rankin Aca. 23

Amory 63, Shannon 41

Baldwyn 64, East Union 22

Bassfield 55, Amite County 20

Bay Springs 26, Newton 6

Belmont 35, New Site 12

Biggersville 38, Thrasher 36

Brandon 51, Meridian 18

Caledonia 31, Kosciusko 14

Calhoun Aca. 44, Hebron Christian 6

Calhoun City 50, Bruce 8

Canton Aca. 23, Tri-County Aca. 21

Carroll Aca. 36, Columbus Christian 7

Centreville Aca. 27, Cathedral 9

Charleston 45, Holly Springs 0

Clarksdale 47, Lewisburg 0

Cleveland 11, Greenwood 10

Clinton 56, Northwest Rankin 48

Columbia Aca. 55, Bowling Green, La. 28

Columbus 49, Southaven 33

Copiah Aca. 24, Parklane Aca. 21

D’Iberville 63, Hancock 7

Delta Aca. 22, Strider Aca. 0

East Side 44, Amanda Elzy 6

East Webster 25, Okolona 6

Falkner 27, Hamilton 26

Florence 43, McComb 42

Forest 56, Choctaw Central 14

Forrest Co. AHS 34, Greene County 28

Franklin Co. 19, Port Gibson 14

Gautier 35, Long Beach 31

George County 35, Ocean Springs 32

Germantown 49, Neshoba Central 7

Grenada 54, Canton 21

Harrison Central 14, Gulfport 13

Hattiesburg 43, Pascagoula 8

Hazlehurst 40, Wilkinson County 26

Heidelberg 56, Enterprise Clarke 52

Hernando 41, DeSoto Central 7

Holmes County Central 54, Lanier 6

Horn Lake 21, Olive Branch 16

Houston 42, Leake Central 14

Independence 26, Palmer 0

Indianola Aca. 35, Heritage Aca. 13

Itawamba AHS 24, Corinth 14

Jefferson County 48, Wesson 34

Kemper Aca. 60, Central Academy 6

Kemper County 36, Southeast Lauderdale 20

Kossuth 41, Alcorn Central 6

Lafayette 52, New Albany 17

Lamar School 28, Hartfield Academy 7

Laurel 41, Brookhaven 17

Lawrence County 42, South Pike 18

Leake Aca. 55, Oak Hill Aca. 3

Loyd Star 50, Enterprise Lincoln 8

Lumberton 47, Bogue Chitto 7

Madison Central 29, Starkville 14

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 10, Jackson Aca. 7

Magee 44, St. Andrew’s 7

Manchester Aca. 49, Central Holmes 0

Mantachie 39, Potts Camp 18

Marvell Academy, Ark. 50, North Sunflower Aca. 20

McAdams 28, Durant 19

Mize 47, Salem 14

Mooreville 25, Nettleton 7

Morton 36, Crystal Springs 6

Moss Point 40, Pass Christian 35

Nanih Waiya 54, Smithville 3

Newton Co. Aca. 32, Prentiss Christian 31

Newton County 33, Northeast Lauderdale 14

North Delta 24, Marshall Aca. 23

North Forrest 54, Richton 28

North Panola 32, Water Valley 7

North Pike 56, Richland 23

North Pontotoc 41, Hatley 6

Northeast Jones 9, Quitman 6

Noxapater 27, French Camp 7

Noxubee County 34, Louisville 26

Oak Grove 15, Terry 13

Oxford 31, New Hope 13

Pearl 52, Forest Hill 14

Pearl River Central 52, West Harrison 14

Pelahatchie 56, Lake 53

Petal 47, Jim Hill 12

Philadelphia 34, Choctaw County 7

Pillow Aca. 32, Starkville Aca. 17

Pisgah 49, St. Joseph-Madison 34

Pontotoc 50, Tishomingo County 14

Poplarville 56, Sumrall 6

Porter’s Chapel Aca. 21, Benton Academy 7

Prentiss 56, West Lincoln 14

Presbyterian Christian 28, Jackson Prep 16

Puckett 27, Scott Central 9

Purvis 44, Columbia 0

Raleigh 46, McLaurin 7

Raymond 36, Yazoo City 35

Rebul Aca. 40, Delta Streets 32

Resurrection Catholic 48, Sacred Heart 14

Riverside 22, Leland 12

Saltillo 14, Center Hill 13

Sebastopol 41, Leake County 22

Seminary 16, Perry Central 7

Senatobia 42, Byhalia 14

Shaw 3, Broad Street 0

Simpson Aca. def. Brookhaven Aca., forfeit

South Pontotoc 21, Aberdeen 18

St. Aloysius 41, Central Hinds Aca. 14

St. Joseph-Greenville 55, Kirk Aca. 0

St. Martin 31, Biloxi 26

St. Stanislaus 70, East Central 50

Stone 38, Picayune 31

Strayhorn 32, Coahoma AHS 8

Stringer 51, Mount Olive 28

Taylorsville 40, East Marion 34

TCPS 49, Houlka 0

Tunica Academy 20, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 12

Tupelo 3, South Panola 0

Tylertown 42, St. Patrick 0

Vancleave 34, Bay 9

Velma Jackson 34, Ruleville 6

Vicksburg 38, Ridgeland 14

Walnut 40, H.W. Byers 8

Warren Central 60, Murrah 6

Washington School 42, Bayou Aca. 0

Wayne County 39, Natchez 6

West Bolivar 13, O’Bannon 12

West Jones 10, Provine 0

West Lauderdale 35, Mendenhall 28

West Lowndes 50, Vardaman 20

West Marion 44, Collins 0

West Point 39, Lake Cormorant 17

West Tallahatchie 12, J.Z. George 6

Wingfield 46, South Jones 41

Winona 13, Eupora 12

Winona Christian 28, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 7

Winston Aca. 35, Sylva-Bay Aca. 21

Yazoo County 42, Humphreys 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Booneville vs. Benton County, ppd. to Oct 15.

