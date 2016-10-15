Mississippi Prep Scores

Adams Christian 44, East Rankin Aca. 23
Amory 63, Shannon 41
Baldwyn 64, East Union 22
Bassfield 55, Amite County 20
Bay Springs 26, Newton 6
Belmont 35, New Site 12
Biggersville 38, Thrasher 36
Brandon 51, Meridian 18
Caledonia 31, Kosciusko 14
Calhoun Aca. 44, Hebron Christian 6
Calhoun City 50, Bruce 8
Canton Aca. 23, Tri-County Aca. 21
Carroll Aca. 36, Columbus Christian 7
Centreville Aca. 27, Cathedral 9
Charleston 45, Holly Springs 0
Clarksdale 47, Lewisburg 0
Cleveland 11, Greenwood 10
Clinton 56, Northwest Rankin 48
Columbia Aca. 55, Bowling Green, La. 28
Columbus 49, Southaven 33
Copiah Aca. 24, Parklane Aca. 21
D’Iberville 63, Hancock 7
Delta Aca. 22, Strider Aca. 0
East Side 44, Amanda Elzy 6
East Webster 25, Okolona 6
Falkner 27, Hamilton 26
Florence 43, McComb 42
Forest 56, Choctaw Central 14
Forrest Co. AHS 34, Greene County 28
Franklin Co. 19, Port Gibson 14
Gautier 35, Long Beach 31
George County 35, Ocean Springs 32
Germantown 49, Neshoba Central 7
Grenada 54, Canton 21
Harrison Central 14, Gulfport 13
Hattiesburg 43, Pascagoula 8
Hazlehurst 40, Wilkinson County 26
Heidelberg 56, Enterprise Clarke 52
Hernando 41, DeSoto Central 7
Holmes County Central 54, Lanier 6
Horn Lake 21, Olive Branch 16
Houston 42, Leake Central 14
Independence 26, Palmer 0
Indianola Aca. 35, Heritage Aca. 13
Itawamba AHS 24, Corinth 14
Jefferson County 48, Wesson 34
Kemper Aca. 60, Central Academy 6
Kemper County 36, Southeast Lauderdale 20
Kossuth 41, Alcorn Central 6
Lafayette 52, New Albany 17
Lamar School 28, Hartfield Academy 7
Laurel 41, Brookhaven 17
Lawrence County 42, South Pike 18
Leake Aca. 55, Oak Hill Aca. 3
Loyd Star 50, Enterprise Lincoln 8
Lumberton 47, Bogue Chitto 7
Madison Central 29, Starkville 14
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 10, Jackson Aca. 7
Magee 44, St. Andrew’s 7
Manchester Aca. 49, Central Holmes 0
Mantachie 39, Potts Camp 18
Marvell Academy, Ark. 50, North Sunflower Aca. 20
McAdams 28, Durant 19
Mize 47, Salem 14
Mooreville 25, Nettleton 7
Morton 36, Crystal Springs 6
Moss Point 40, Pass Christian 35
Nanih Waiya 54, Smithville 3
Newton Co. Aca. 32, Prentiss Christian 31
Newton County 33, Northeast Lauderdale 14
North Delta 24, Marshall Aca. 23
North Forrest 54, Richton 28
North Panola 32, Water Valley 7
North Pike 56, Richland 23
North Pontotoc 41, Hatley 6
Northeast Jones 9, Quitman 6
Noxapater 27, French Camp 7
Noxubee County 34, Louisville 26
Oak Grove 15, Terry 13
Oxford 31, New Hope 13
Pearl 52, Forest Hill 14
Pearl River Central 52, West Harrison 14
Pelahatchie 56, Lake 53
Petal 47, Jim Hill 12
Philadelphia 34, Choctaw County 7
Pillow Aca. 32, Starkville Aca. 17
Pisgah 49, St. Joseph-Madison 34
Pontotoc 50, Tishomingo County 14
Poplarville 56, Sumrall 6
Porter’s Chapel Aca. 21, Benton Academy 7
Prentiss 56, West Lincoln 14
Presbyterian Christian 28, Jackson Prep 16
Puckett 27, Scott Central 9
Purvis 44, Columbia 0
Raleigh 46, McLaurin 7
Raymond 36, Yazoo City 35
Rebul Aca. 40, Delta Streets 32
Resurrection Catholic 48, Sacred Heart 14
Riverside 22, Leland 12
Saltillo 14, Center Hill 13
Sebastopol 41, Leake County 22
Seminary 16, Perry Central 7
Senatobia 42, Byhalia 14
Shaw 3, Broad Street 0
Simpson Aca. def. Brookhaven Aca., forfeit
South Pontotoc 21, Aberdeen 18
St. Aloysius 41, Central Hinds Aca. 14
St. Joseph-Greenville 55, Kirk Aca. 0
St. Martin 31, Biloxi 26
St. Stanislaus 70, East Central 50
Stone 38, Picayune 31
Strayhorn 32, Coahoma AHS 8
Stringer 51, Mount Olive 28
Taylorsville 40, East Marion 34
TCPS 49, Houlka 0
Tunica Academy 20, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 12
Tupelo 3, South Panola 0
Tylertown 42, St. Patrick 0
Vancleave 34, Bay 9
Velma Jackson 34, Ruleville 6
Vicksburg 38, Ridgeland 14
Walnut 40, H.W. Byers 8
Warren Central 60, Murrah 6
Washington School 42, Bayou Aca. 0
Wayne County 39, Natchez 6
West Bolivar 13, O’Bannon 12
West Jones 10, Provine 0
West Lauderdale 35, Mendenhall 28
West Lowndes 50, Vardaman 20
West Marion 44, Collins 0
West Point 39, Lake Cormorant 17
West Tallahatchie 12, J.Z. George 6
Wingfield 46, South Jones 41
Winona 13, Eupora 12
Winona Christian 28, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 7
Winston Aca. 35, Sylva-Bay Aca. 21
Yazoo County 42, Humphreys 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Booneville vs. Benton County, ppd. to Oct 15.
