Biloxi takes on St. Martin in Friday night prep football

Biloxi receiver Tim Jones looks for any St. Martin defenders as he races for a 66-yard touchdown, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Biloxi.
Biloxi's Jiles Bradfield intercepts a pass intended for St. Martin's Kalem Reddix to stop a Yellow Jacket scoring drive, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Biloxi.
Biloxi Kazaivian 'Tank' Robinson brings down St. Martin receiver Isaac Williams, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Biloxi.
St. Martin running back Donte' Starks is hit in the knee as he is tackled by Biloxi's De'angelo Mayers, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Biloxi.
St. Martin quarterback Wayne Overman III tries to outrace Biloxi's Jiles Bradfield to the first down maker, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Biloxi.
Biloxi quarterback Tucker Thomas fumbles the ball and St. Martin's Keni Williams races to recover the ball, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Biloxi.
Football fans got to see a colorful sunset prior to the Biloxi - St. Martin game, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Biloxi.
St. Martin quarterback Wayne Overman III looks for an open receiver against Biloxi Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Biloxi.
St. Martin running back Ham McGee puts a move on Biloxi's Matthew Beadroux, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Biloxi.
Biloxi quarterback Tucker Thomas looks for a receiver as St. Martin's Donte' Starks provides the pressure, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Biloxi.
Biloxi quarterback Tucker Thomas hangs on to the ball as St. Martin's Isaac Williams goes for the strip, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Biloxi.
Biloxi receiver Tim Jones races for a 66-yard touchdown against St. Martin after catching a Tucker Thomas pass, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Biloxi.
Biloxi quarterback Tucker Thomas tries to run away from pressure from St. Martin's Peyton Piglia, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Biloxi.
Biloxi's Tim Jones is all alone as he scores on a 66-yard touchdown, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Biloxi.
St. Martin receiver Kalem Reddix breaks free for a long run after catching a Wayne Overman III pass, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Biloxi.
St. Martin quarterback Wayne Overman III runs for a first down against Biloxi, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Biloxi.
St. Martin's Isaac Williams tries to strip the ball from Biloxi quarterback Tucker Thomas, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Biloxi.
Biloxi's Tim Jones high steps his way to a long kick off return against St. Martin, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Biloxi.
St. Martin running back Ham McGee struggles for yards against Biloxi, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Biloxi.
Biloxi defensive back Jiles Bradfield chases down St. Martin quarterback Wayne Overman III, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Biloxi.
