Highlights from the George County - Ocean Springs matchup

George County quarterback LaRaymond Spivery (16) tries to elude Ocean Springs defender Blake Noblin (8) during the first half, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
Glenn Andrews
Special to the Sun Herald
George County quarterback LaRaymond Spivery (16) tries to elude Ocean Springs defender Isaiah Hughes (43) during the first half, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
Ocean Springs quarterback Malcom Magee (1) keeps the ball and runs against George County during the first quarter, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
George County defensive back Jamar Jackson (5) tackles Ocean Springs running back Daveaunce Gaines (34) during the first quarter, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
George County punter Eren Welford (left) and Ocean Springs' David Carter (14) look on as Ocean Springs wide receiver Davontay Keys (5) recovers a bad snap on a George County punt attempt in the end zone for a touchdown during the first half, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
George County's McKinnley Jackson (44) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Ocean Springs during the first half, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
Ocean Springs quarterback Malcom Magee (1) rolls out as George County defenders Brad Walley (54) and Justice Havens (50) pursue during the first quarter, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
George County quarterback LaRaymond Spivery (16) rushes past Ocean Springs' Aaron Stovall (10) enroute to a touchdown during the first half, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
George County quarterback LaRaymond Spivery (16) falls in to the end zone to score a touchdown against Ocean Springs during the first half, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
George County quarterback LaRaymond Spivery (16) runs from the pressure of Ocean Springs defender Brandon Smith (88) during the first half, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
George County wide receiver Dwan Williams (15) tires to pull away from Ocean Springs' Aaron Stovall (10) after a pass reception during the first quarter, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
Ocean Springs' Austin Williams (18) cannot hold on to this pass reception against George County defensive back Kaleb Gentry (23) during the first quarter, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
George County defensive back Jamar Jackson (5) tackles Ocean Springs running back Daveaunce Gaines (34) during the first quarter, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
Ocean Springs quarterback Malcom Magee (1) rolls out as George County defensive back Joseph Lawrence (12) eyes him during the first quarter, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
Ocean Springs wide receiver Austin Williams (18) leaves George County defensive back Jamar Jackson (5) behind him after a pass reception during the second quarter, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
Ocean Springs wide receiver Austin Williams (18) is tackled by George County defensive back Kaleb Gentry (23) after a pass reception during the second quarter, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
Ocean Springs running back Daveaunce Gaines (34) celebrates with Austin Williams (18) and Caleb Messer (65) after scoring a touchdown against George County during the second quarter, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
George County quarterback LaRaymond Spivery (16) runs the ball against Ocean Springs during the first quarter, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
George County defensive end Kody Mccraney (72) pressures Ocean Springs quarterback Malcom Magee (1) during the second quarter, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
Ocean Springs wide receiver Austin Williams (18) is tackled by George County defensive back Kaleb Gentry (23) after a pass reception during the second quarter, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
Ocean Springs running back Daveaunce Gaines (34) leaves George County defender LaRaymond Spivery (16) behind him as he carries for a touchdown during the second quarter, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
Ocean Springs running back Daveaunce Gaines (34) crosses the goal line as he carries for a touchdown against George County during the second quarter, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
George County running back Jorden Ladner (2) looks for running room as Ocean Springs cornerback Brandon Walker (20) pursues him during the second quarter, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
George County quarterback LaRaymond Spivery (16) tries to stiff arm his way past Ocean Springs defender Eric Stovall (15) during the second quarter, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
Ocean Springs kicker Ashton Garner (96) falls on the football in the end zone for a George County safety after a bad snap on a punt attempt during the second quarter, Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, at Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs, Miss.
