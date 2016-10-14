East Central's Tony Brown meets SCC's Myles Brennan on the field

St. Stanislaus' Harrison Brewer is taken down by the East Central defense on Friday, October 14, 2016, in Bay St. Louis.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan runs the ball past East Central's Taylor Carpenter on Friday, October 14, 2016, in Bay St. Louis.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
East Central's Glenn Evans tackles St. Stanislaus intended receiver Corbin Blanchard, resulting in a flag, on Friday, October 14, 2016, in Bay St. Louis.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
East Central running back Tony Brown is tackled by the St. Stanislaus defense on Friday, October 14, 2016, in Bay St. Louis.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
East Central's Tony Brown, 4, and Ryan Cumbest celebrate a touchdown against St. Stanislaus on Friday, October 14, 2016, in Bay St. Louis.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
East Central's Brad Cumbest catches the ball while guarded by St. Stanislaus'J ake Gardner on Friday, October 14, 2016, in Bay St. Louis.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
East Central quarterback Rylee Brown and the offensive line push through to the end zone for a touchdown against St. Stanislaus on Friday, October 14, 2016, in Bay St. Louis.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
East CEntral's Brad Cumbest runs the ball while St. Stanislaus' Corbin Blanchard pushes him towards the sidelines on Friday, October 14, 2016, in Bay St. Louis.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com