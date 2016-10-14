QPR gives backing to Hasselbaink after newspaper claims

Queens Park Rangers has given its "unanimous support" to manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink following the second-tier London club's investigation into his comments to an undercover newspaper reporter.
Hasselbaink was filmed by the Daily Telegraph appearing to seek a fee of 55,000 pounds (now $67,250) to work for a fake Far Eastern firm that suggested selling players to QPR. Hasselbaink immediately denied any wrongdoing, saying he was offered a fee only to make a speech in Singapore, and did not ask QPR to sign players said to have been represented by the fake firm.
QPR said on Friday its internal investigation ended, and Hasselbaink "openly admitted he was naive and, as such, has been reminded of his roles and responsibilities as manager of QPR."
The club said it has contacted the Telegraph for information relating to Hasselbaink's comments, such as video footage and a full transcript of the conversations, but that "nothing has been forthcoming."
QPR said its board "fully backs" Hasselbaink.
