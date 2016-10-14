Hulkenberg to leave Force India and tipped to join Renault

German driver Nico Hulkenberg is leaving the Force India team at the end of the Formula One season amid speculation he will join Renault.
Force India said in a statement on Friday that 29-year-old Hulkenberg was leaving "to pursue other opportunities within Formula One."
There are four races left, and Hulkenberg sits in ninth place in the drivers' standings.
In 113 races, Hulkenberg has a best finish of fourth place, which he has achieved three times.
Force India has been linked with a move for 20-year-old French driver Esteban Ocon for next season.
Ocon, a former Renault reserve driver, is racing for the Manor team.
Comments