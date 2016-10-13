Rapids move to top the table and eliminate Earthquakes 2-1

Kevin Doyle scored two goals and the Colorado Rapids beat San Jose 2-1 on Thursday night to take the MLS overall lead and eliminate the Earthquakes from playoff contention.
Colorado (15-5-12, 57 points) won its third in a row to surpass FC Dallas (56 points) in the standings. The Rapids visit the Portland Timbers on Saturday and host the Houston Dynamo to finish the season the following week.
Doyle capped the scoring on a penalty kick in the 73rd minute, beating San Jose goalkeeper David Bingham with a shot up the middle. He made it 1-0 in the 38th minute with a diving header to finish Marc Burch's cross.
Chris Wondolowski tied it for the Quakes (8-11-13) on a penalty kick in the 57th minute.
It was the Rapids' first victory over San Jose since the 2011 season.
Comments