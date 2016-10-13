Alcorn State looks to remain in SWAC title contention

Quarterback Lenorris Footman is the key to Alcorn State winning a third straight SWAC championship.
Alcorn (2-3, 2-2 SWAC) tries to keep its league title hopes alive at 2 p.m. Saturday, playing host to Texas Southern at Spinks-Casem Stadium in Lorman. It’s the Braves’ homecoming.
Footman was sharp in the Braves’ 42-19 win over Alabama A&M last weekend. He ran for 122 yards with three touchdowns and passed for 132 yards and a score. He was sidelined with an ankle injury for the last three games.
“Yeah, I felt really comfortable,” Footman told reporters after the game. “Anytime you have 10 guys around you like the guys I have it makes my job a lot easier.’’
Southern University at Jackson State, 6 p.m.: Coming off a bye week, the Tigers will need to play a strong defensive contest at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson.
Jackson State has allowed less than 100 yards rushing in its last three games. Southern running back Lenard Tillery is 372 yards away from being the SWAC’s career rushing leader. Defensive Keontre Anderson is among the conference leaders in tackles for loss and quarterback sacks.
Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State, 2 p.m.: The Delta Devils (0-6, 0-4) have a shot at getting their first win of season. Sophomore strong safety Reggie Jackson is one of Valley’s bright spots. He had eight tackles against Montana last week.
West Florida at Delta State, 4 p.m.: The Statesmen (3-3, 2-2 GSC) must win their remaining four games to have a shot at winning the Gulf South Conference championship and earning a Division II playoff berth. Quarterback Tyler Sullivan threw four touchdown passes against West Alabama last week, but also had three interceptions.
Valdosta State at Mississippi College, 3 p.m.: The Choctaws (2-4, 0-4 GSC) may start a new quarterback on homecoming at Robinson-Hale Stadium in Clinton. Khiran Williams replaced the injured Sharone Wright, throwing for 248 yards and a TD in a 42-28 loss to West Florida.
McMurry at Belhaven, 1 p.m.: Quarterback Hunter McEachern continues his prolific season. He threw for a season-high 513 yards and five touchdowns in a 52-36 loss to Sul Ross State. For the Blazers to emerge victorious on homecoming, McEachern needs a similar contest.
Birmingham Southern at Millsaps, 1 p.m.: The Majors (1-4) return home, hoping to make run at a winning season. Quarterback Chance Clowers needs to bounce back from throwing three interceptions in a 40-21 loss to Centre last week. Ty Proctor threw a touchdown pass in relief.
