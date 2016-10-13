Kyrgios fined $16,500 for behavior at Shanghai Masters

Nick Kyrgios was fined $16,500 for his behavior during his second-round match against Mischa Zverev at the Shanghai Masters.
On Friday, the ATP announced that Kyrgios received the maximum possible fine of $10,000 for showing a "lack of best efforts" in the match, as well as a $5,000 fine for the verbal abuse of a spectator and a $1,500 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Kyrgios rushed through his 6-3, 6-1 loss to Zverev on Thursday without putting much effort behind his serves or groundstrokes. At one point, he walked toward his chair after floating a serve across the net without even waiting for Zverev to return it.
The Australian, known for his on-court antics, also argued with a fan who questioned his sportsmanship during the match.
