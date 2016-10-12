NHL Capsules

Auston Matthews needed 40 minutes to get into the NHL record book.
In the highest-scoring debut in modern NHL history, Matthews scored four goals for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Kyle Turris scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 victory Wednesday night.
Matthews got his fourth with 3 seconds left in the second period, bringing his mother to tears in the stands.
The 19-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona, is the 12th first overall pick to score in his NHL debut.
Turris scored twice, including the tying goal 6:45 into the third period. Bobby Ryan, Erik Karlsson and Derick Brassard also scored for Ottawa.
Frederik Andersen stopped 25 shots for the Maple Leafs. Craig Anderson had 34 saves for Ottawa.
BLUES 5, BLACKHAWKS 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and an assist and St. Louis won an opening-night matchup of Central Division rivals.
Kevin Shattenkirk and Paul Stastny each had a power-play goal and two assists for the Blues, who eliminated the Blackhawks in seven games in the first round of the playoffs in April. Jake Allen had 17 saves in his first game since he became St. Louis' clear No. 1 goaltender with Brian Elliott's June trade to Calgary.
Richard Panik and Ryan Hartman scored for Chicago, which had six rookies in the starting lineup, including four playing their first NHL game. Corey Crawford finished with 29 saves.
