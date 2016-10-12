Tarasenko helps Blues top Blackhawks 5-2 in opener

Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday in an opening-night matchup of Central Division rivals.
Kevin Shattenkirk and Paul Stastny each had a power-play goal and two assists for the Blues, who eliminated the Blackhawks in seven games in the first round of the playoffs in April. Jake Allen had 17 saves in his first game since he became St. Louis' clear No. 1 goaltender with Brian Elliott's June trade to Calgary.
Richard Panik and Ryan Hartman scored for the Blackhawks, who had six rookies in the starting lineup, including four playing their first NHL game. Corey Crawford finished with 29 saves.
Hartman put Chicago in front 2-1 with his first NHL goal at 13:57 of the second, but the Blackhawks were whistled for three penalties in a span of 1:34 late in the second. Captain Jonathan Toews was sent off for slashing with 2:06 left in the period, veteran center Artem Anisimov got called for hooking and defenseman Duncan Keith received a high-sticking penalty at 19:28.
During the delay after the call on Keith, Tarasenko tied it at 2 with a wrist shot that beat Crawford on the goaltender's stick side. The 24-year-old Tarasenko set career highs with 40 goals and 74 points last season.
Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook saved a goal when he swept a bouncing puck off the line late in the second. But the Blues went ahead to stay on Stastny's power-play goal 55 seconds into the third off a rebound from Tarasenko's shot.
Chicago had two power-play opportunities in the third, but it was turned away each time. Tarasenko then finished off the Blackhawks with an empty-netter with 1:06 remaining, and Scottie Upshall was credited with a second empty-netter on what looked like an own-goal for Chicago.
NOTES: RW Nail Yakupov was in the lineup for the Blues. He was acquired in a trade with Edmonton on Friday. ... Blackhawks winger Marian Hossa remains stuck on 499 career goals. He assisted on Panik's goal in the first. ... Blackhawks D Niklas Hjalmarsson completed his suspension for charging Blues forward Ty Rattie during a preseason game on Oct. 1. D Michal Rozsival and C Dennis Rasmussen also were scratched. ... St. Louis scratched Rattie, D Carl Gunnarsson and LW Magnus Paajarvi. ... Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles got a standing ovation when she was shown on the videoboard during the first period. She acknowledged the cheering crowd with a wave.
UP NEXT
Blues: Host Minnesota on Thursday night.
Blackhawks: Visit Nashville on Friday and then host the Predators on Saturday night.
