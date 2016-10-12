Sports

October 12, 2016 4:17 PM

Former Coast standout included in Ole Miss’ top-ranked baseball recruiting class

By Patrick Ochs

Baseball America recently tabbed Ole Miss’ incoming baseball recruiting class as the best in the nation.

The 18-player signing class featured five MLB draft picks with each of them turning down the pros for an opportunity to perform in the SEC.

Included in the class is former All-South Mississippi selection Greer Holston.

The former South Mississippian originally committed to the Rebels as a sophomore but didn’t sign with them until November 2015.

“I grew up an OM fan so everything I love about the campus is all in one,” Holston told the Sun Herald after his signing ceremony at IMG. “I just knew I was going to go there from the start and they just happened to offer me first.”

The 6-foot-4 Long Beach native helped lead St. Stanislaus to a Class 4A state championship in 2015 before transferring to IMG Academy for his senior season.

At IMG, Holston posted a 6-2 record with a 1.02 ERA. He also hit. 360.

While on the Coast, Holston hit .450 with a 9-1 record and 0.85 ERA for the Rockachaws. He also struck out 99 batters in 74 1/3 innings of work.

Holston was ranked as a Top 200 player by Perfect Game and Top 500 by Baseball America.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

Baseball America’s recruiting rankings

1. Ole Miss

2. North Carolina

3. Florida

4. LSU

5. TCU

6. Stanford

7. Arizona State

8. Florida State

9. Washington

10. Arizona

11. South Carolina

12. Arkansas

13. Miami

14. Vanderbilt

15. Clemson

16. UCLA

17. N.C. State

18. Tennessee

19. UC Santa Barbara

20. Oregon State

21. Auburn

22. Oregon

23. East Carolina

24. Georgia

25. Duke

