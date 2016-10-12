Former Coast standout included in Ole Miss’ top-ranked baseball recruiting class

Baseball America recently tabbed Ole Miss’ incoming baseball recruiting class as the best in the nation.
The 18-player signing class featured five MLB draft picks with each of them turning down the pros for an opportunity to perform in the SEC.
Included in the class is former All-South Mississippi selection Greer Holston.
The former South Mississippian originally committed to the Rebels as a sophomore but didn’t sign with them until November 2015.
“I grew up an OM fan so everything I love about the campus is all in one,” Holston told the Sun Herald after his signing ceremony at IMG. “I just knew I was going to go there from the start and they just happened to offer me first.”
The 6-foot-4 Long Beach native helped lead St. Stanislaus to a Class 4A state championship in 2015 before transferring to IMG Academy for his senior season.
At IMG, Holston posted a 6-2 record with a 1.02 ERA. He also hit. 360.
While on the Coast, Holston hit .450 with a 9-1 record and 0.85 ERA for the Rockachaws. He also struck out 99 batters in 74 1/3 innings of work.
Holston was ranked as a Top 200 player by Perfect Game and Top 500 by Baseball America.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Baseball America’s recruiting rankings
1. Ole Miss
2. North Carolina
3. Florida
4. LSU
5. TCU
6. Stanford
7. Arizona State
8. Florida State
9. Washington
10. Arizona
11. South Carolina
12. Arkansas
13. Miami
14. Vanderbilt
15. Clemson
16. UCLA
17. N.C. State
18. Tennessee
19. UC Santa Barbara
20. Oregon State
21. Auburn
22. Oregon
23. East Carolina
24. Georgia
25. Duke
