October 11, 2016 9:58 PM

Judge finds cause to hold suspect in university shooting

The Associated Press
URBANA, Ill.

A Champaign County judge has ruled there is enough evidence to hold a suspect in a shooting during a party last month near the University of Illinois campus that left one person dead.

Robbie Patton of Champaign is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old George Korchev of Mundelein and aggravated battery with a firearm in the wounding of three others.

Police say the shooting followed a disagreement over a spilled drink at a party that led to a fight. None of the four victims were involved in the fight.

Assistant State's Attorney Scott Larson said eyewitnesses identified Patton as the shooter.

Judge Roger Webber set a pretrial hearing for Dec. 13.

