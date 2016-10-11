Judge finds cause to hold suspect in university shooting

A Champaign County judge has ruled there is enough evidence to hold a suspect in a shooting during a party last month near the University of Illinois campus that left one person dead.
Robbie Patton of Champaign is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old George Korchev of Mundelein and aggravated battery with a firearm in the wounding of three others.
Police say the shooting followed a disagreement over a spilled drink at a party that led to a fight. None of the four victims were involved in the fight.
Assistant State's Attorney Scott Larson said eyewitnesses identified Patton as the shooter.
Judge Roger Webber set a pretrial hearing for Dec. 13.
