Hancock volleyball claims ‘Dig for a Cure’ game at Ocean Springs

Hancock flexed its muscles Tuesday, sweeping aside Ocean Springs 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-17) in the Dig for a Cure game.
“We played very well defensively,” Hawks coach Rick Rechtien said. “We moved and passed the ball well and distributed the ball. We were not predictable tonight.”
Rechtien said his outside hitters were on against the Greyhounds. Madison Ladner led the way with 26 kills and four aces with Rylee Swilley adding 22 kills. Catie Ladner added 18 kills to complete the attack while Amanda Shubert contributed three aces for Hancock (31-3).
With the playoffs starting Oct. 18, Rechtien said playing Ocean Springs (19-12) was a good tuneup.
“It’s an opportunity to play a team that makes us focus,” he said. “Ocean Springs is a really good team. They give us insight into where we are.”
Rechtien said his team was getting into playoff shape with Long Beach left Thursday and practices before opening the playoffs next Tuesday.
While the Greyhounds came out on the wrong end of the score, Ocean Springs coach Brooke Engle said her team played hard during the game after a long layoff.
“We’ve been off for a few days,” she said. “I thought we played hard considering we’ve been off.”
Engle said she liked where her team is going into the playoffs.
“We are really coming together as a team,” she said. “We like playing Hancock at the end of the season because they really prepare us for the playoffs.”
Chloe Coulter led the way for Ocean Springs with five kills and five digs. Lauren Descher added three kills, four aces, and six digs and Amelia Moore contributed five kills.
Dig for a Cure
Engle said she decided to host the Dig for a Cure game because her mother and grandmother had breast cancer. She said one of her player’s mother also fought breast cancer recently.
“This is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and I wanted to give some attention to the cause,” she said.
Rechtien said Ocean Springs approached them about three years ago about recognizing breast cancer survivors during a match.
“We’ve been doing this ever since then,” he said, noting Thursday’s game against Long Beach will be dedicated to beating breast cancer. “We’ve had a couple of moms on the team diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple teachers in the school district.
“It’s something that is close to our hearts.”
Comments