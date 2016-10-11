Cowboys rookie QB Dak Prescott on cover of Sports Illustrated

Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott is on the cover of the latest issue of Sports Illustrated.
The rookie sensation has guided the Cowboys to a 4-1 start in the absence of injured starter Tony Romo.
Prescott threw for 227 yards and one touchdown and ran for another in the Cowboys’ 28-14 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.
This week's cover story: @Dak Prescott has been a perfect fit for a franchise in transition (by @SIPeteThamel) https://t.co/61TInhLZXJ pic.twitter.com/HSpeUdTzKx— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 11, 2016
Prescott has passed for 1,239 yards this season and four touchdowns. He has not been intercepted in an NFL-rookie record 155 passes.
The fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State has also rushed for three touchdowns.
Prescott is only the second Cowboys rookie quarterback to start the first five games of the season (Troy Aikman, 1989). He is also the first NFL rookie starting quarterback to win at least four of his first five starts since Trent Edwards won four of his first five starts for Buffalo in 2007.
The Cowboys, who lead the NFC East, play at Green Bay on Sunday.
Comments