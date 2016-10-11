Sports

October 11, 2016 1:56 PM

Cowboys rookie QB Dak Prescott on cover of Sports Illustrated

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott is on the cover of the latest issue of Sports Illustrated.

The rookie sensation has guided the Cowboys to a 4-1 start in the absence of injured starter Tony Romo.

Prescott threw for 227 yards and one touchdown and ran for another in the Cowboys’ 28-14 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.

Prescott has passed for 1,239 yards this season and four touchdowns. He has not been intercepted in an NFL-rookie record 155 passes.

The fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State has also rushed for three touchdowns.

Prescott is only the second Cowboys rookie quarterback to start the first five games of the season (Troy Aikman, 1989). He is also the first NFL rookie starting quarterback to win at least four of his first five starts since Trent Edwards won four of his first five starts for Buffalo in 2007.

The Cowboys, who lead the NFC East, play at Green Bay on Sunday.

\n

Cowboys vs. Bengals postgame report with Drew and Chill

Star-Telegram writers Drew Davison and Clarence Hill Jr. break down the Cowboys 28-14 win over the Bengals.

jchristopher@star-telegram.com

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

George County celebrates win over D'Iberville

View more video

Sports Videos