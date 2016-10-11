Big East coaches pick Creighton 3rd; Maurice Watson honored

Big East coaches are picking Creighton to finish third in the conference behind defending national champion Villanova and Xavier.
The coaches' poll was announced Tuesday as part of Big East media day in New York.
Creighton was 20-15 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the NIT last season. The Bluejays return a strong backcourt that features preseason All-Big East pick Maurice Watson and newcomer Marcus Foster.
Seton Hall and Georgetown tied for fourth in the ' poll. They're followed by Butler, Marquette, St. John's, Providence and DePaul.
Villanova guard Josh Hart is the preseason player of the year.
