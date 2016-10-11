LEADING OFF: Nats, Cubs try to clinch spots in NLCS

2:01 Myles Brennan receives his Under Armour All-American jersey Pause

4:38 Sports Guys Week 8: George County 'one of the more dangerous offenses'

1:16 Southern Miss' Mullens, Staggers talk about their big game

2:28 Chad Kelly avenges '15 loss, hopes he'll be welcome in Memphis

1:58 Pascagoula stages dramatic 4th quarter comeback over Stone

1:51 Gulf Coast breaks down its 34-0 win over Hinds

1:01 East Central's Tony Brown talks about huge numbers

5:22 Sports Guys: Week 7

1:14 Stone RB Terrion Avery celebrates huge performance

2:02 Gulfport tops St. Martin in overtime thriller