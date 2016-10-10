Dallas Stars bolster depth signing winger Lauri Korpikoski

Left wing Lauri Korpikoski has signed a $1 million, one-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the eight-year NHL veteran was released from his professional tryout with the Calgary Flames.
General manager Jim Nill announced the signing Monday, saying it bolsters the Stars' depth at forward. Nill called the 30-year-old Finn an experienced, disciplined player who can kill penalties.
Korpikoski had 22 points (10 goals) in 71 games for Edmonton last season. He was one of only 10 NHL players to play at least 71 games with 10 penalty minutes or fewer.
A first-round pick in the 2004 NHL draft by the New York Rangers, Korpikoski made his NHL debut for them in 2008-09. He then played six seasons in Arizona before going to Edmonton last year.
Comments