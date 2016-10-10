Authorities: 3rd person dies after August fire in Chicago

Authorities say a third person has died of injuries from an August fire at a home on Chicago's South Side that's been ruled arson.
The Chicago Fire Department and the Cook County medical examiner's office say 58-year-old Danny Darling died Saturday at a hospital following the Aug. 27 fire at his home. An autopsy Sunday found he died of complications from thermal injuries and the death was ruled a homicide.
The Chicago Tribune reports Darling jumped from the second floor of the two-story home to try to escape.
Officials have said two more people were found dead after the fire was extinguished. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that they were identified as 61-year-old Tommie Darling, who also lived in the home, and 55-year-old Doris Anderson. No one is in custody.
