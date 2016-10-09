Sports

October 9, 2016 10:07 AM

Russia punished for poor defense in 4-3 loss to Costa Rica

The Associated Press
KRASNODAR, Russia

Russia's hopes of rebuilding in time for the 2018 World Cup suffered another blow Sunday as repeated defensive lapses allowed Costa Rica to claim a 4-3 friendly win.

With coach Stanislav Cherchesov giving opportunities to young players, it was veteran defender Vasily Berezutsky who was the weak link.

The center-back was distracted for Costa Rica's first goal, scored an own goal and gave away the penalty from which Joel Campbell scored Costa Rica's 92nd-minute winner.

With Russia 3-1 down at half time, a planned ceremony to mark Berezutsky's 100th Russia game was called off, but after the break striker Artyom Dzyuba led a revival with two goals, before Campbell gave the visitors the win.

It was Cherchesov's first Russia defeat after an earlier draw with Turkey and win over Ghana.

